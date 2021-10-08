In Hoy, Galilea Montijo would have made Raquel Bigorra Santeria | Instagram

It is not news that they point to the beautiful Galilea Montijo as being a Santera, what is news is that Internet users assure that she did a job to Rachel Bigorra in full program Today.

The former host of Venga La Alegría, Raquel Bigorra is currently part of the famous reality show of the Today Program, The Stars Dance Today, where he appeared with the soap opera heartthrob and also Cuban Francisco Gattorno.

With all the joy that characterizes her, the ex-friend of Daniel Bisogno appeared on the screen very beautiful with a shiny outfit and her hair gathered by Gattorno’s arm in what they say was a moment of “hypocrisy”, since rumors indicate that Bigorra and Montijo do not get along well off camera.

But the key moment of this situation was when Martha Galilea Montijo made a movement with her hands towards Raquel Bigorra’s feet, assuring her that she was sending them all the luck, because Internet users assure that with this she was doing a job of Santeria to the also famous.

However, what is also said on social networks is that Raquel Bigorra could also be a Santera, especially because she is also Cuban and must have knowledge of religion; so she shook her feet while Montijo made that move. According to the connoisseurs, the participant of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy contrasts negative energies in this way.

This is just one of the many times that it has been said and it will surely be said that Andrea Legarreta’s driving partner is a santera; even, in the show program Chisme No Like, they assured that the citizens of Acapulco complained because stars like her came there to do their “jobs.”

In Hoy, Galilea Montijo would have made Raquel Bigorra Santeria. Photo: Instagram.

Galilea Montijo was also accused of having been responsible for the departure of her producer, Magda Rodríguez, as they assured that this would be the consequence of a job on her part for the one that was producer of the Today Program.

It has also been said enough that Magda Rodríguez was part of the Santeria and that she would have done work to obtain the enormous success that she achieved and according to Mhoni Vidente, it was with her life that she paid for the privileges granted.

Another famous name that has emerged close to religion is the Peruvian lawyer Laura Bozzo, as Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani assure that Rodríguez herself would put a babalawo, a person in charge of religion, as a driver for her protection.

The one who is indisputably related to this is Niurka Marcos, who without any regret has shared things like “the cauldron” and others; It should be noted that she is also of Cuban origin.

Surely many rumors will continue to come out, and not so much, about the relationship that the famous “and sparkling” Beristain and Ceriani said with the Santera religion and this will not even be the beginning of all that. Meanwhile the beautiful Galilea Montijo He will continue to lead his life normally and enjoy every moment despite negative comments, something that he has learned to cope with throughout his artistic career.