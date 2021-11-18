Yanet García puts her charms in the foreground as a whole green | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl and influencer Yanet García once again attracted the attention of his millions of admirers on various networks with a flirty recent photograph that was shared on his official Instagram account.

Yanet García again stars in a heated uncover with a set of green threads which highlights her skin tone.

The host set off the alarms by starring in one of her most revealing uncovers, where she showed her exercised later charms while modeling a set of threads and transparencies in green.

Yanet García once again paralyzed social networks with her huge anatomy, which she showed shamelessly in a flirty photograph in which she turned her back to the camera while wearing only an attractive set of children and transparencies that again left very little to the imagination.

It should be noted that although it began in the world fitness Sharing some exercises to stay in shape, revealing his healthy eating secrets and even becoming a certified health coach, there is nothing that makes his fans happier than to show the shapely figure he has achieved thanks to his great discipline.

This is how wearing tight sports outfits that mostly seem painted to his body reached relevance in virtual communities, however, it was until he decided to open his OnlyFans page where he became popular for being almost natural.

As proof of this is the most recent publication within the famous Instagram application, where the flirtatious former “Girl of the Climate” of the program ‘Hoy’ set off the alarms by starring in one of its most revealing uncovers, where she showed a preview of exclusive content, in which her charms finished all eyes while she modeled a set of threads and transparencies in green that matched the natural setting with which she surrounded herself.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCÍA.

In this way, turning her back to the camera and with a fixed gaze that paralyzed the hearts of thousands of followers, the actress also drew the attention of her millions of followers and some celebrities such as Galilea Montijo, who noted her admiration for the Monterrey woman.

However, one of the most flirtatious videos was the one he shared days before, in which he once again showed off his striking curves with a white set in which some feather applications stood out, with which he achieved the recognition of more of his 14.3 million followers who cataloged her as a true fallen angel from heaven and the perfect woman.