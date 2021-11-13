

With banners and photos of Senator Schumer, the protesters marched down Broadway Avenue toward Lower Manhattan.

Photo: Jesús García / Impremedia

About 200 activists in defense of immigrants They traveled 11 miles through the streets of New York City this Friday, from Central Park in Manhttan to the Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, to demand that Democrats fulfill their promise to grant a road to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people.

Despite the morning storm that hit the Big Apple, protesters marched down Broadway Avenue toward Lower Manhattan, chanting chants to remember Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (New York), President Joe Biden, and the Vice President Kamala Harris deliver on what they promised.

“We are not one, we are not one hundred, we are millions, tell us well!” The protesters shouted as they advanced with the support of officers from the New York City Police Department, who stopped traffic on some corners to help protesters to cross roads.

The activists reject plan C of Congress that would grant a pardon to deportation or “parole”, employment authorization until 2031, as well as permission to travel abroad, social benefits and a REAL ID, but without the right to the ‘Green Card’, since they consider that the plan leaves immigrants without permanent protection.

“The migrant community needs and deserves the path to citizenship,” said Sara, activists from the organizing group of the march, New Immigrant Community Empowerment (NICE).

“We are demanding the Senate and Congress to deliver on their promises… They have promised it for too long and when it is their turn, they don’t do their job, “he added.

The activist stressed that permanent residence, the beginning of the path to citizenship, would allow immigrants to be better protected, have health insurance and better job opportunities.

“People who do not have citizenship, do not have documents … then it is more difficult for them to find decent jobs, find decent housing,” he said.

“All immigrants are essential”

NICE was joined by other groups, such as Section 32 of the Service Employees International Union, New York Immigration Coalition, La Colmena, African Immigrants for Justice, MinKwon Center for Community Action, among others.

“Totwo immigrants are essential ”, it was read in one of the banners with texts in English. Others were in Spanish, like “Immigration reform now!”

The face of Senate leader Schumer stood out, who is in recess this week and has been questioned in other events for the slow progress for a kind of immigration reform, which is conditional on the approval of the Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, who determines if the plan is feasible to be integrated into the budget project of $ 1.75 trillion, which will be approved under the Reconciliation process.

Among the protesters were people of Latino, African American and Asian origin, who joined their voices to achieve a better quality of life for some of them and their families, such as Ruby, a young woman in her twenties who attended with her 10-year-old brother. to give a voice to his mother, who is a nurse, but undocumented.

“I come because I know that my mother does not have the rights that she deserves, being a nurse and helping people in the community,” he said.

Although she is a US citizen by birth, she regretted that immigrants are considered “less”, as is the case of her mother, which is why she joined the migrant movement.

“In many situations, they do not have the rights to defend themselves, in the same way as other people,” he said.

Upon reaching Union Square, the contingent divided into two parts, one that went directly to Brooklyn and another stayed in Manhattan until around 4:00 p.m., then all joined in a rally at Grand Army Plaza, near a home. from Senator Schumer in Brooklyn.