12/24/2021 at 3:39 PM CET

Europa Press

Three months and five days after the volcanic eruption of Cumbre Vieja, the La Palma volcano in less than 24 hours will finally be shut down.

The observables, both direct on the surface and from surveillance systems, continue to corroborate the signs of exhaustion of the eruptive process of the La Palma volcano, although the end of the eruption does not have to imply the end of some dangers associated with the volcanic phenomenon or the end of the magmatic reactivation in Cumbre Vieja. There is still a phase of rehabilitation of essential services that will have to continue to be implemented, warns the director of Pevolca

The director of the National Geographic Institute (IGN) in the Canary Islands and spokesperson for the Scientific Committee, María José Blanco, reported at a press conference that for To be able to say that the eruptive process is complete, the recorded and observable data must be maintained at current levels for one more day.

For his part, the technical director of Pevolca, Miguel Ángel Morcuende, pointed out that there are still “very hot” areas shallow to the “scab” of the laundrys, since the thermal cameras have registered some points in which temperatures above 180ºC have been reached.

Miguel Ángel Morcuende has also insisted that they continue maintaining all precautions regarding COVID-19 to avoid new infections. In addition, he once again indicated that people who enter the evacuated areas to clean roofs or collect belongings should be very careful, always be accompanied and ventilate the homes well, avoiding places below ground level.

Asked for how long the Pevolca will be in force after the end of the eruption, Miguel Ángel Morcuende pointed out that The Plan will remain in force as long as the problems generated for people by degassing and the circulation of harmful gases persist, especially by pipes and pipes. Likewise, he stressed that there is still a phase of rehabilitation of essential services that will have to continue to be implemented. In any case, it advanced that the Minister of Presidency, Justice and Security of the Government of the Canary Islands and director of Pevolca, Julio Pérez, will report tomorrow on this matter.

Punctual and sporadic

The visible emission of volcanic gases continues to be punctual and sporadic, concentrating in the area of ​​the eruptive centers and in the jameos of the volcanic tubes. Continuous small collapses occur in the walls of the main and secondary cone craters in favor of existing faults and fissures.

The tremor is at the level of the background noise. Seismicity, which is of low magnitude, is at very low levels at all depths. Despite the current level of seismicity, the occurrence of felt earthquakes is not ruled out. Regarding deformations, no trend in all stations of the network, after totally reversing the deformation in the Jedey station (LP03).

The emission of sulfur dioxide (SO2) into the atmosphere by the current eruptive process in Cumbre Vieja was low yesterday. The low and very low emission rates are not related to magma rise, but rather to a solidification process of the surface magma. existing in the ducts of the eruptive center.

In the case of the non-visible emanations of volcanic gases, the diffuse emission of carbon dioxide (CO2), associated with the 220 km2 of the Cumbre Vieja volcanic system, continues to reflect an issue higher than the average value of the background levels (B) and during yesterday this diffuse emission was 7.3 times the average of the background levels (7.3 x B).

During yesterday air quality due to sulfur dioxide (SO2), a pollutant associated with the eruptive process, continued at good levels in all seasons and for the tenth consecutive day there have been no exceedances of the hourly or daily limit values ​​in any station. In the early morning and tomorrow of today good levels of air quality are maintained in all stations.

Regarding particles smaller than 10 microns (PM10), yesterday good levels were maintained in all stations, not exceeding the daily limit value (established at 50 micrograms / m3) in any of them for the seventh consecutive day . During this morning the values ​​are between good and reasonably good at all stations on the network.

Those housed in hotels stand at 560, three people more than yesterday. Of the total, 385 are staying in Fuencaliente, 70 in Los Llanos de Aridane and 105 in Breña Baja, managed by the Red Cross and municipal services. What’s more, 43 dependent people continue to be cared for in insular health centers.