10/25/2021 at 7:35 PM CEST

Lucas moura He has been in professional football since he was 17 years old and since then, the Brazilian player has been visiting different destinations, including Paris Saint-Germain, until reaching his current club and where he has finally established himself in Europe, the Tottenham Hotspur. Precisely about his career, the forward has spoken in a letter entitled “The moments that I will never forget” and which has been published on the portal ‘The Players’ Tribune’.

Its beginnings in Brazil

The player, who even sounded during his youth stage – in which He was one of the biggest promises in Brazil with Neymar Jr– For teams like Real Madrid, he has admitted in that letter that when he was little and joined the São Paulo youth academy at the age of 13, he cried “for a week because I missed my parents a lot.” About the team that welcomed him since he was little and saw him grow up, Moura he also wanted to have some words: “It’s the club of my heart. It is the club of my life and I carry it with me everywhere. ”

A totally sincere love for the São Paulo team, since in the player’s own words: “if I had to break my contract with PSG to win something here, I would have done it“However, it was not necessary for such a situation to occur, since just the season prior to his signing for the Parisian club, in 2012, he was proclaimed champion of the South American Cup with the São Paulo team.

His time at Paris Saint-Germain

Although Lucas moura ended up playing five and a half seasons at Paris Saint-Germain before arriving at his current club, Tottenham, the forward has stated that his arrival in the Premier could have occurred much earlier: “In the summer of 2012 I was about to sign for Manchester United, but at the last moment, Leonardo (sports director of the Paris team) He called me and convinced me for me to join PSG. They had Ibra, and some Brazilians like Thiago Silva, Thiago Motta or Maxwell. Also, I had been to Manchester and it was a bit cold, so let’s say that Paris, for a Brazilian, was more tempting. ”

About another Brazilian, with whom he did not share a club wardrobe, but did so on several occasions in the Brazilian team, especially in the lower categories, is Neymar Jr, about who Moura He has stated that he is “an amazing guy with a huge heart. He is one of the biggest stars in the world, but you go to his house for dinner and he treats you like a prince.”

At Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazilian got 5 Leagues, 5 League Cups, 5 French Super Cups and 3 French Cups. However, despite the many successes he achieved in the French capital, the footballer himself has acknowledged that “in Paris it seemed that he had everything, but I had a great emptiness inside of me and I missed my country. Going there in my 20s was a shockBefore heading to London for the 2017/18 winter market, Lucas moura has written in ‘The Player’s Tribune’ that “the last six months at PSG were the most difficult of my career, without a doubt. The previous season he had scored 19 goals, and then Neymar and Mbappé arrived. I thought I could play with them, but I wasn’t even called up for the games“.

A rebirth at Tottenham

After the difficult moments lived in Paris, Lucas moura He headed to London to sign for Tottenham, where he has played for three and a half seasons and where he had one of his best experiences as a football player: “I don’t know how many times I’ve seen the last goal (referring to the last of the three goals he scored against Ajax in the semifinals of the 2018-19 Champions League). It has like 750,000 visits and 100,000 must be mine, “he jokes.

Currently, Lucas moura He continues to add experiences at Tottenham, where he is an important piece, having had minutes in eight games this season and scoring a goal.