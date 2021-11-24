Noelia about to enter the jacuzzi consented to fans in a photo | Instagram

The flirtatious and successful businesswoman Noelia shared a photograph with which she highlighted her curves despite being in a certain position, it seems that she was preparing to start enjoying a bubble bath in the jacuzzi.

The outstanding singer interpreter of hits like “Tú”, “Candela”, “I Touch My Self” and “Yo No Failé”, published said image in which she was wearing a fitted white bodysuit a day ago, through his Instagram account: noeliaofficial.

Noelia She always finds the most flirtatious way to highlight her curves, leaving her followers with their mouths open in the face of such beauty, just as it happened with this image that is about to reach 36 thousand red hearts.

As expected among the 702 comments that he has on his account, several of them are just emojis that project the love they feel towards Noelia, flames, hearts and emojis in love are those that parade in the comment box of the famous singer.

Always looking beautiful and her beautiful body that has friend Noelia, greetings “, commented a fan.

In his description he only wrote “Jacuzzi time”, referring to the fact that it was time to spend some time relaxing in the jacuzzi, this would undoubtedly be anyone’s dream.

Date in the jacuzzi with Noelia

The flirtatious businesswoman is sitting on the edge of this Jacuzzi which seems to be ready, it is filled with water which is surely at a warm temperature to relax the muscles and make it a totally pleasant experience.

You can also see some lighted candles and a couple of roses and petals as decoration that would give it a more relaxing touch.

As to Noelia She is wearing a flirtatious and especially tiny garment, a white bodysuit that leaves her back uncovered and at the bottom she is lost among her charms.

The singer was still wearing beautiful gold bracelet slippers, perhaps after the photo she took them off and enjoyed her delicious bath, surely the next day she would continue with her arduous task of attending to her multiple companies and her music.

For anyone, having the luxury of a scented and relaxing bath is the product of their hard effort, as did the famous singer and businesswoman who, after a hard day at work, was rewarded with a relaxing night.