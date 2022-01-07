01/07/2022 at 15:01 CET

The Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has included among the objectives of his department in terms of traffic for this year to improve education and training and has highlighted the incorporation of the module “learning to ride a bicycle” in the Physical Education subject for Primary and Secondary.

At the press conference on the balance of road accidents this Friday, he also recalled the launch of the title of mobility and road safety technician within Vocational Training.

The general director of Traffic, Pere Navarro, advanced already last year that they were working on the design of a subject to teach in schools to ride a bike with three modules -normative, dexterity and circulation-, an initiative inspired by the educational systems of countries such as Germany and Portugal.

Among the objectives for this 2022, Marlaska has given priority to the approval of the National Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030 and has trusted that it will be validated in the next plenary session of the Higher Traffic and Safety Council, which will be held on February 14 .

Also pending for this year is the development of the reform of the Traffic Law, which will take effect on March 21.

In the coming weeks, according to the minister, they will start initiatives to spread their news, such as the increase in the points that will be deducted for certain maneuvers, such as holding the mobile with the hand when driving, or for improperly using the security elements.

Marlaska added that they will continue working together with the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda to move towards a “safe, sustainable and connected” mobility with the mobility law, of which Interior is a co-proponent.