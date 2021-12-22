Across the world, the adoption of cryptocurrencies has been a topic that has been touched on on different occasions. Each country has a different position regarding this situation. We have already seen how China has taken a quite restrictive attitude by prohibiting the use of cryptocurrencies, the United States, although it has made comments about cryptocurrencies, has not definitively taken sides and contrary to China’s position, El Salvador has recently approved a law that has made Bitcoin a legal tender.

Although there are several options and quite different positions when it comes to the issue of cryptocurrencies, it is an issue that is being touched and more and more countries are taking sides. If we take into account the political characteristics of some nations, we can get an idea of ​​what their position will be regarding cryptocurrencies. So what China has done with the ban is not entirely surprising.

Now, Russia is being the center of attention for recent statements by relevant people related to the country’s economy. Just a few hours ago, the vice president of the Central Bank of Russia hinted that there was a possibility that private cryptocurrencies would very soon stop being freely traded in the country.

This is not the first time that Russia has had a somewhat adverse attitude against cryptocurrencies, but it could be the first time that real action has been taken to regulate digital assets.

According to recently released information, the Central Bank of Russia is said to be drafting a new report. This contains detailed information on a regulatory proposal that aims to severely restrict the use of decentralized cryptocurrencies in the country.

Does this have to do with the digital ruble?

Every time we talk about a country that wants to regulate cryptocurrencies and ban them, there is always a project coming up. This has already happened with China that is developing the Digital RMB, it has begun to happen with India, which recently announced the next regulations that will be imposed on cryptocurrencies for the development of a central bank digital currency and it seems that history repeats itself with Russia.

Although so far everything related to the Digital Ruble is a bit of a rumor, the chances are quite high. The trend in countries with political characteristics such as Russia is to eliminate all external agents that may be a problem for control, and cryptocurrencies enter this field.

So far the plan has been simple. Ban cryptocurrencies and start a project to develop a digital currency that is backed by the central bank. It is not the first time that Russia has expressed its discontent with cryptocurrencies. For some time, Russia has been against private cryptocurrencies, alleging that they are used for money laundering, terrorist financing and other illegal activities.

In addition, over the years the use of cryptocurrencies has grown considerably. What was a minor problem for many countries with fairly restrictive economic systems has now become a problem to be solved and the best alternative is prohibition.

The ban is a fact

So far nothing has been made official, but it is speculating that the regulation will be carried out. Recently the vice president of the Central Bank of Russia reminded the country that there was no place for cryptocurrencies within the Russian financial system.

Russia’s regulatory interest has grown tremendously in recent months, and the reason is that cryptocurrency transactions have also increased and apparently pose a risk to financial stability. This is why the government totally rejects any activity that is related to Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency.

In addition, the president of the Central Bank of Russia reiterated that the bank has not welcomed, nor will it ever welcome investment in cryptocurrencies at any time. This, although it could represent a benefit for the country. It is estimated that the transactions carried out by Russian users during a year are of about 5 billion US dollars, but the government refuses to have any kind of approach with this class of assets.

Everything for cryptocurrencies already looks bad enough, but if we add to this that the Central Bank of Russia has planned to join the global trend of the development of digital currencies with the aim of modernizing the financial system, but also keeping it controlled even though they ensure that The reason for its development is to speed up payments and make the system more efficient, we can all intuit that it is a plan to eliminate any threat to financial freedom that cryptocurrencies represent.