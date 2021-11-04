11/04/2021 at 2:54 PM CET

Violeta Molina Gallardo

Between January and September 1,601 were reported in Spain rapes, one every four hours. The Ministry of the Interior indicates in its Criminality Balance that this data represents an increase of 30% in complaints of rape compared to the same period in 2020 and 14% when compared to the figure registered in the first three quarters of 2019, year without pandemic.

This is the crime reported that registers a greater percentage increase, which does not necessarily mean that there is an increase in these events, as Interior clarifies, but it may be related to social awareness policies that have caused “a greater willingness of the victims to report these crimes and put their cases in the hands of the Security Forces and Bodies, thus reducing the levels of under-reporting that may exist in these criminal offenses“.

According to the Macro-survey of Violence against Women 2019, in Spain only 11% of rapes are reported, despite the fact that 2.2% women over 16 years of age admit having been a victim of this sexual violence (more than 450,000). The reasons most cited by women to explain why they did not report these crimes are shame (40.3%), having been less when it took place (40.2%), fear of not being believed (36.5% ) and fear of the aggressor (23.5%).

Communities with the most cases

Of the 1,601 violations reported between January and September, 65% were perpetrated in Catalonia (462), Andalusia (212), Madrid (204) and Valencia (170), which are the communities with the highest population density.

Interior also reports the increased reporting of other crimes against sexual freedom and indemnity: 11,037, 26.5% more than in the first nine months of 2020 and 8.6% more than in the same period of 2019. These figures indicate that each day 46 criminal acts of this nature were reported.

The increase in these crimes contrasts with the balance figures, since the crime rate at the end of September reached its minimum in recent years, except for 2020, a year marked by the coronavirus crisis, with 39.6 criminal offenses per 1,000 inhabitants. The Interior report published this Thursday includes the complaints registered by the National Police, the Civil Guard, the Ertzaintza, the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Foral Police of Navarra and the Local Police bodies that provide data to the Security Forces and Bodies of the State. Data for municipalities with a population greater than 20,000 inhabitants are added.

The 016 serves the victims of all violence against women. It is a free and confidential telephone that provides service in 53 languages ​​and leaves no trace on the bill. Information is also offered through the email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es and counseling and psychosocial care through the WhatsApp number 600 000 016. In addition, minors can contact the ANAR telephone number 900202010.