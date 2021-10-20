Endesa announces the first battery recycling plant in Spain. It will be in the town of Cubillos del Sil and will start operating at the end of 2023.

In a few months, when you type the name of Cubillos del Sil, in León, in Google Maps, you will find as points of interest the first electric vehicle battery recycling plant in Spain.

While the Government and public and private entities debate which is the perfect location for the construction of a battery manufacturing plant, Endesa advances to the right and announces that, shortly, work will start for the installation of a recycling plant.

The first battery recycling plant in Spain

The one in León will be the first battery recycling plant in Spain. It will be located in the current facilities of the Compostilla thermal power plant which, following the protocol established by the Government for the dismantling of nuclear power plants, was inoperative at the end of June.

Building the León battery recycling plant is part of Endesa’s Futur-e plan. It will be carried out in collaboration with Urbaser, specialized in waste management. It will have a budget of 13 million euros and is expected to generate about 50 direct jobs, to which will be added indirect ones, yet to be quantified.

Endesa’s plan indicates that the plant will be fully operational in 2023, but it is expected to start logistics activity in advance.

“The collection, transport and storage of batteries, in safe conditions, it will go ahead to guarantee the necessary volume that, in due course, will allow the plant to start up at full capacity “, they affirm.

Circular economy for battery recycling

The León plant will have the capacity to treat up to eight tons per year.

Following the premises of the circular economy, batteries will be analyzed and, depending on their condition, treated differently.

Those that admit this operation will be adapted for their reuse. The rest will be electrically discharged, disassembled and subjected to a separation and crushing process that will allow the recycling of the materials present, such as plastics, aluminum and copper.

The so-called black-mass, which constitutes the fraction rich in strategic metals, of great value in Europe, such as cobalt and nickel, both essential for the manufacture of new batteries.

This article was published in Autobild by Noelia López.