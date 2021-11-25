

Carolina Sandoval

Photo: Rodrigo Varela / .

Carolina “The Poisonous” Sandoval arrived at 48 years of age this Wednesday, November 24 and he celebrated it in style with his family and his followers, who did not miss any detail of the special day that the Venezuelan lived.

Through his Instagram account, “La vennosa” shared every detail of his birthday with his loyal followers. The day of the Venezuelan began with a birthday surprise in the gym.

“Part of my gift was to go to the gym with my Bárbara Camila to breathe health and well-being”, Sandoval said when sharing images of the small celebration he had in his gym.

Later, Sandoval shared a video full of photographs of his birthday celebration as he narrated a beautiful message in which he reflected on life.

“Life has to be celebrated each and every day, but today I definitely have no choice but to say thank you to God for so much and so often. 48 years watching sunrises and sunsets, days full of all that a person can live: challenges, challenges, goals achieved, dreams come true, and those that are missing! Thank you, thank you and let it be repeated, ”said the Venezuelan in that beautiful video that she shared on her Instagram account.

In addition to the delicious dinner she shared with her family members at this birthday celebration, “La vennosa” had a piñata to continue enjoying her special day. The moment of fun with the piñata was recorded for posterity and can be seen in detail on Sandoval’s Instagram.

“Party without piñata is not party. And I tell you something: the girl inside me is more alive than ever. Thanks God”, wrote.

Prior to the celebration and all the surprises that Carolina Sandoval had on her 48th birthday, the Venezuelan shared images of the spectacular photo session he did on the occasion of his new birth anniversary.

Wearing simple makeup and loose hair, Sandoval posed in front of the camera: “Today in this new return to the sun I thank God so much for moments like this, that it was impossible not to share it with you “, said.

