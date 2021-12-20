Chip implants under the skin are not new, but they allow more and more functions.

The pandemic is taking longer than expected, although experts had already warned us. The virus will get weaker, but the mutations will continue to exist. And to show that we are vaccinated and protected, there is the Covid passport.

The Covid passport is a document that certify that you have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, and it is obtained through an app or PDF document that shows a code that can be read by other mobiles, or by NFC readers.

Although we carry Covid passport on mobile, it can run out of battery at the most inopportune moment, or it can be broken or lost, with which we would lose access to this document that is required of us if we travel, and in some places, even to enter sites or not to be fired.

The COVID passport is becoming something necessary on a day-to-day basis. For our comfort, it is best to carry it on your mobile and that is why we are going to tell you how we can do it.

The Swedish company Epicenter, which has been using for years chip implants to open doors or identify yourself, has developed a version that stores the Covid passport, as Business Insider does not.

This chip is implanted under the skin or between the thumb and forefinger. It is a very simple procedure that only involves a small incision, since the chip is the size of a grain of rice.

What’s more it is a completely reversible process: can be easily removed when desired. You can see how it works in this video:

The chip communicates through NFC, so you just have to place a mobile or a reader with NFC close to hand, to read the Covid passport.

It is a very comfortable system because it does not bother, it does not hurt, and we always carry it with us.

The chip has no battery, so it is passive, that is, it does not emit any kind of signal. Therefore, it is not traceable. It also does not have GPS or any type of technology that allows monitoring the person who carries it. Its creators assure that it is completely private.

Its content is read by an RFID radio frequency scanner, which supports NFC connection that carry almost all mobiles. By pointing the reader at the microchip it receives energy to activate itself, and then the RFID reader can read its contents.

Epicenter ensures that you already have the chip ready to market, but it would need prior approval from the authorities.

Would you implant a chip with the Covid passport in your body?

Get used to the idea, because Elon Musk wants us to implant a chip in our own brain, starting next year …