11/01/2021

Sevilla’s coach, Julen Lopetegui, commented on Monday that “all matches are final” in the Champions League, a “competition of the highest demand” that on Tuesday will have the added difficulty of the rival at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium. “, Lille, of which he recalled his status as current” champion of France “.

LopeteguiIn his press appearance after the preparatory session he led in the Seville sports city, he affirmed that he sees his players “prepared for that demand” and to overcome an opponent with “a lot of talent in all positions.”

The Basque coach added in this regard that “few teams have footballers” thus, that “many clubs in Europe aspire to have”, so he predicts a “match that will not be easy.”

For Lopetegui, “There is only tomorrow’s game” and he has “no other game in his head” despite the fact that on Sunday Betis will be measured in the Seville derby to be played at the Benito Villamarín stadium.

He insisted that “now it’s the Champions League,” a tournament in which “the road is long and difficult. You have to take advantage of the wind to grow and the wind to be stronger,” said the Sevilla coach.

The Basque coach announced for Tuesday’s duel “the discharge” of the Dutch defender Karim Rekik and revealed that “Delaney and Montiel they have trained with a certain normality “despite the fact that they left the field with discomfort the clash against Osasuna last Saturday

In that match, Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri reappeared after “being away for five weeks”, so “little by little he will regain his level,” he said.