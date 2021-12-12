12/12/2021 at 4:41 PM CET

Max Verstappen has achieved the tenth victory of the season in Abu Dhabi and the 20th of his career in Formula 1, a success that has allowed him to fulfill his dream of being champion after eight seasons in the World Cup. The Dutchman was jubilant after the wild end of the race at Yas Marina, where he was able to beat Hamilton on the last lap.

“I have fought all the race and that opportunity on the last lap has been crazy. Finally, a bit of luck falls on my side. When I was little my dream was to become world champion, when you arrive here and they tell you that you are champion all that comes back to your mind “, has commented Verstappen as soon as you get out of the car.

Max He also wanted to thank the immense team work of Sergio perez when stopping Hamilton in the middle of the race. “Sergio has done a great job. Thanks to the team and Honda, I love them very much. There is no reason to change teams, I want to stay with them forever.”

Verstappen He has also underlined the merit of his title against a rival who, in addition to being seven-time world champion, has made things very difficult for him until the end. “I wanted to do well today and I tried to keep pushing at all times. Lewis is an incredible driver, a great competitor, I think everyone has liked this fight. Next year we will try again, for sure, “he promised.

With tears in his eyes, the young Dutch driver pointed out that “seeing so many orange fans here is incredible, I hope to do this for much longer with the support of my fans. When I have crossed the goal I have remembered all the people, I have lost even my voice “.