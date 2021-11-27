11/27/2021

Act. At 11:10 CET

.

On November 13, 1992, around 8 p.m., they were kidnapped in Picassent (Valencia) three girls from the neighboring town of Alcàsser whose bodies were found 75 days later, on January 27, 1993, half-buried and with evidence of extreme torture.

The initial alarm, the subsequent desperate search and the terrifying find It then caused an intense commotion and raised a media echo that today, 29 years later, is still alive to amplify the part of the investigation that still survives in the courts, but also in the form of audiovisual, documentary or fiction productions.

Behind this judicial survival is also the popular accusation exercised in the Alcàsser case by the Association for the Fight against Crime and Prevention (Laxhsmi), founded by the criminologist Félix Ríos and which aims to give a current forensic approach to the case and try to solve some questions that are still pending.

What happened

The judicial truth, the proven facts of the sentence handed down by the Valencia Provincial Court in September 1997, says that “Miguel Ricart, in the company of another identified male who is not at the disposal of the Court -Antonio Angles-, and possibly someone else& rdquor; They kidnapped the three teenagers, between 14 and 15 years old, to satisfy their sexual desires.

The victims were subjected to rape and extreme torture in an abandoned house in the town of La Romana (Tous), near the reservoir of the same name, whose ruins are already part of the collective imagination, and at dawn the next day they were executed and buried in a grave known to his murderers, as it had previously served to hide a stolen motorcycle.

Search poster for Toñi, Mirian and Desirée. |

The Supreme Court confirmed the sentence of the Valencia Court, noted that the girls were subjected to “an inexplicable and unbearable torment & rdquor; and that “the incredible accumulation of evils and sufferings, which had to provoke in the three victims a degree of physical and mental pain beyond all consideration, could not have been the work but of the inhuman desire to make people suffer, because there is logically no other explanation “.

Who was sentenced?

Only Miguel Ricart, who was then 28 years old, he had been a legionnaire and was the father of a girl. He was sentenced to 170 years in prison, although he only served 21 – he left in 2013 – by benefiting from the repeal of the Parot doctrine. He is now 52 years old.

Ricart was found guilty of three crimes of murder, four continuous crimes of rape, in ideal competition with three crimes of kidnapping, with the aggravating circumstances of depopulation and cruelty.

He was sentenced to 30 years for each crime of murder and 20 years for each of the four continuing crimes of rape, and was acquitted of the crimes of concealment, sexual assault and illegal possession of weapons.

Ricart, upon his release from prison in 2013. | .

What questions are left open

The first and foremost is the one admitted by the court that tried Ricart, that is, the possible involvement of a third person in the kidnapping and crime of the girls.

The sources of the case consulted by . have indicated thate the accusations that pointed during the trial to the possible participation of another person were made thinking of someone from the English environment, since her brothers knew the area of ​​La Romana where the minors were tortured, and they even knew of the existence of the weapon with which the fatal shots were fired.

There is another factor that points to possible participation of another murderer, apart from Ricart and Andamientos, and it is the account of witnesses who claimed to have recognized Ricart in a bar in Catadau, where according to the sentence he went to buy sandwiches – some witnesses said that “three or four & rdquor; – in the company of someone other than Angles.

Another of the determining factors in this matter is that there was no biological evidence that placed Ricart, or Angles, at the crime scenes.

Hairs, signs and other signs

Last october the head of the Court of Instruction number 6 of Alzira, which directs the investigation of the part of the case that is still open – the one aimed at locating Angles-, ordered that the cars of Ricart and Angles be re-inspected with current forensic techniques. The aim, to study the possible existence of biological remains of the minors inside.

Likewise, it has been ordered to analyze hairs from whose analysis at that time no DNA could be extracted, if it were possible now.

Precisely, the investigative work is focused on finding evidence of the presence of Angles in the scenes of this triple crime, in case he was found alive, to guarantee that he responds to the Justice for the facts for which he is considered responsible.

In addition, the National Police recently requested permission from the aforementioned court to use the police profile of Angles in a European search campaign, in which Interpol will participate and for which citizen collaboration will be requested.

What is still being investigated

Sources of the case consulted by . insist that, despite the echo of each movement of the court, the investigation is exhausted and that only one piece remains open for the location of Angles.

The same sources point out that it is not possible to reinvestigate what has already been investigated, and although Ricart’s testimony seemed insufficient in the eyes of public opinion, there are many other elements in the case that corroborate his version of events.

Search and capture poster for Antonio Andamientos. |

For these parties, who reject any conspiracy theory, there are peripheral elements that match the details provided by Ricart, which were also verified with traces found in the booth where the crimes were committed.

Appearance of new accusations

These same sources do not hide a certain suspicion of the appearance in the case of a new popular accusation, which has access to instruction and is requesting -and they are accepting- new investigation procedures, largely due to the risk, they warn , to return to the morbid and instrumentalization of this crime in the media.

They also consider “suspicious & rdquor; that the investigation is constantly revisited and they warn that it is very difficult for 30 years later to find new evidence, and for this reason it cannot be concluded that Angles or Ricart were not in a certain place

They remember, well, that the hairs found on the mattress of the hut in La Romana where the minors were tortured and raped were discarded in their day because they did not belong to the defendants and that this was a place frequented by fugitives or drug addicts.

The statute of limitations for the crimes was marked until a few weeks ago in December 2029, since on this date the 20 years of the last judicial movement directed at the location of Angles have passed; was the investigation of several calls and emails received by the fugitive’s sister, and it was unsuccessful.

Where is Angles?

A recent expert report presented by the criminologists of the Laxshmi Association traces in detail the flight of Angles between January 27, 1993 from his home, his passage through various towns in the province of Valencia and Castilla-La Mancha and his arrival in Lisbon, where he embarked on the merchant City of Plymouth bound for Dublin.

The impression is generalized that the investigations of the Irish police regarding the crew of that ship were not entirely rigorous, and the sources of the case consulted by . conclude without hesitation that the stowaway they discovered and locked up in a cabin was Angles; basically, because his image was recognized by the sailors.

They also consider that he enlisted the help of someone to jump off the ship and reach the Irish shores, and he must still be alive.

There are discrepancies, however, regarding the validity of the simulations of the aging face that Angles may have today – regarding the color of the eyes or the tattoos – and some parts downplay the new search announced by the Police because they consider it a mere update of the chart of the most wanted.