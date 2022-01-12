In social networks, a video in which the assault on two women who were kissing in the streets of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, in Mexico City.

Twitter account @Le_Dudette shared the images of what happened, in which a woman in a black jacket is seen violently approaching two teenagers who are sitting on a bench.

According to the user’s account, the two young women were waiting for ice cream outside a store, when hethe woman came and spat at them, arguing that “They were a bad influence” for your son.

In the video you can see how both teenagers get up, while the tone of the discussion rises. It is then that several people approach to try to control the spirits, but the woman in a black jacket rushes against one of them and hits her in the face.

Two people who accompanied the aggressor woman also pulled the hair of the other young woman, who was trying to defend her partner. Finally, the woman in black continued screaming, while the two teenagers decided to leave the place when they saw that nobody supported them.

In the description of the video, which has already been shared by 5,000 people, the user who published it rejected this type of attitude:

“Today, in the Cuauhtémoc Delegation, a woman spat on him and attacked two girls that they kissed while waiting for ice cream because they were a “bad influence” on their son… net? In the middle of 2022? ”.

Among the comments, several people described this act as a homophobic behavior that violates the rights and free expression of the LGBTQ + community.

One of them was the actress Regina Blandón, who retweeted the video and wrote “What courage. The bad influence is SHE for her child. Children are not born with prejudices, as adults we “inherit” ours ”.

Photo: Twitter @ReginaBlandon

These events take place just a few weeks after a young man reported an act of discrimination at the amusement park Six Flags Mexico during the call “Besotón”, an act of protest against homophobia.

Thanks to the controversy that this case raised, the park eliminated its “policy of affectionate behavior”, while the Council to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination in Mexico City (Copred) opened a complaint file.

