11/09/2021

On at 18:05 CET

Jordi Gil – Madrid (Special Envoy)

Raúl de Tomás gave an interview to SPORT in the concentration of the Spanish team in Las Rozas, where he revealed several curious aspects of a different footballer both for his scoring facility and for his personality. RDT is the national top scorer with Espanyol and is preparing to debut with La Roja in the matches against Greece and Sweden to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

What a way to start as an international with two demanding games with a whole World Cup at stake …

So far everything is going very well, the group has welcomed me in a fantastic way. I take this opportunity to thank my colleagues and coaching staff for how they have welcomed me. Now it’s time to think about these two games that are very important and get the victory.

Have you gotten along with Luis Enrique? A priori they seem the two seem two very competitive personalities.

I didn’t know him and he seems like a great coach. He is a great person. He’s helping me, and not just me, the whole group. In the end, good things happen to good people. That is why he has done well and will probably do well in the future.

Was being the 9th of Spain your dream as a child?

Obviously, ever since you put your boots on as a little boy, you dream about these things. I haven’t debuted yet, but I’m very happy to be here.

How do you live the eternal debate on 9, with all that it entails, what happened in the Eurocopa with Morata … does it impose a little respect?

We know what we are up against, but you have to take responsibility, be strong and be brave. Do what you know how to do from a young age and do your best to help the team.

Have you been surprised that your call has generated so much excitement?

People are supporting me a lot and I appreciate my work being recognized. I appreciate the trust I am receiving from everyone.

“The name was something I decided with a friend”

Have you already chosen your bib? The 9 was for Gavi in ​​the last list, the 11 that he has been with Espanyol is free with the loss of Ferran Torres …

No, we haven’t talked about it yet, I don’t know. I will decide to see which one I can take.

Are you superstitious about the number?

I don’t care, I’m happy to be here and I want to take the opportunity. The number is a bit indifferent.

Will you keep RDT on the shirt?

I will continue with RDT, as I have been at Espanyol and I hope it gives me luck.

Do you wear RDT for some special hobby?

It was something I decided with a friend, he told me why he didn’t try to put RDT on my shirt to change and we decided that way. Since then (stage at Rayo Vallecano) I have kept the name.

By name, how he plays or his image gives the feeling of being a special footballer, do you share this assessment?

Can be. I feel special. I try to help everyone around me, contribute to each team, fight and do what I have always learned since I was little. Here I am grateful for the good reception and I will do my best.

Raúl de Tomás with the winning team of the Spanish team training

| Pablo García / RFEF

Has stepping out of your comfort zone helped you become the player you are today?

Totally. Experiences make you mature and value things. If I did not go through everything that I have left behind, I do not know if I would be here or at the highest level. It has made me learn to appreciate what I am living.

In your speech you always emphasize the importance of being humble, how do you manage not to get carried away by the wave of success?

I carry it inside. Humility you have or you don’t have. I come from a very humble family, I am very humble and it is true that we all have egos that sometimes go up or down, but we must use it for positive things. Humility cannot be lost. Life takes many turns and has ups and downs, so you always have to humble yourself and work hard.

“I always weigh food before eating”

You are a footballer who takes great care of yourself, you even have a personal coach. Is having all the details under control is essential in elite football?

Yes, it is 80 or 90 percent of a player’s success. You have to follow a good diet to the letter to have a good performance. In today’s football you run a lot and if you are not physically well, it shows.

Do you follow any special guidelines, like the famous inverted diet?

My diet is based on weighing food, avoiding going beyond the limits of healthy food. It is not a strict diet, but I always look for foods that are healthy and weigh them before eating.

What about mental preparation? Do you use any special techniques?

I do boxing, meditation, I have horses … they are my refuge to be quiet in the afternoons. I also go to the gym to get out of the routine. Picking up weights is always good. I am usually doing in my day to day.

I see that you also have a lot of tattoos, is it for some special reason?

When I was younger my head went a bit (smiles). I have no regrets, I like them. They are familiar things, things of mine that I have thought. For now I don’t plan to do more, but you never know.