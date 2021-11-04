Pau Gasol was the protagonist of a new episode of “Chatting quietly” on the Ibai Llanos Twitch channel. The power forward, who announced his retirement a little over a month ago, reviewed his career and He talked about the Docuserie that will premiere on November 12 on Amazon Prime. “I’m happy with her. It all started when I got injured in Portland and I wanted to capture how to face that moment, which was hard. My body told me ‘you have tightened me a lot and I am not giving for more’. I wanted to see how I was able to manage that moment What decision did I make … I wanted to end differently. I had the gift of playing a few more months at Barça. The docuseries allows you to discover that more personal sideOutside of the athlete, which people are unaware of. “The story, he acknowledges, would have been very different without the pandemic.” The coronavirus stopped us, but gave us one more year, which was possibly key to being able to play again. If the Games hadn’t been delayed, surely I would not have been and the end would not have been the same. “

Gasol revealed that after the Tokyo appointment he was not clear about what to do with his sports career. “Within my vision and the plan I had, I thought that ending my career playing the Games was an ending that caught my attention. But then I was not sure what to do. I gave myself a month or two to see how I felt, if my body asked me for more cane or not. But the body didn’t, it had squeezed it to limits that I didn’t think were possible. “

Yes, he is clear about which game he would stay with in his career. “The meeting that comes to mind the most was the semi-finals against France at the 2015 Eurobasket. It all came together: I felt that no one in the world could stop me he couldn’t stop us. “Gasol closed his career with eleven medals with the National Team, an adventure that began at the 2002 Indianapolis World Cup and ended at the Tokyo Games 20 years later.” I think we knew how to maintain the identity of the team, of family, that spirit. We inherited it from previous generations and now new generations will have to build it themselves“.

Gasol also names the ‘toughest’ players he has faced. “Kevin Garnett was very competitive. I appreciate that he wanted to be in the Docuserie, his words are inspiring. But I remember others: Clifford Robinson, Rasheed Wallace talked a lot of trash … And there was another, Reggie Evans, that he was a very rough player, that he even pinched you. It almost made me mad at one time. “The one from Sant Boi explains how he was respected in the NBA. “If you don’t step on, they’ll step on you. Garnett the first games would push me, he would talk to me … He was always one of my idols, but I thought I had to attack him, because otherwise I would want to eat at every game. “

Gasol still watches a lot of basketball, including LEB matches for Girona, the team of which his brother Marc is president and he is vice president. But if you have to choose a player with whom you enjoy the most, it is clear to you. “Kevin Durant. He has a class … There are great players in the NBA. Luka is another one of them. But Kevin, to me, is special. He is tall, but slim, because he is not a wonder like LeBron or Giannis. He, with his body, puts them in the way he wants. “

When did you realize you were a star? “I started playing at a high level early, but you don’t really become a star until your team is up. I was lucky that they traded me to the Lakers and that jump happened, because doing numbers with that team was different. There you are on another level. ” Gasol remembered the moment when he changed Memphis for Los Angeles. “I wanted to leave Memphis a season earlier, but going to the Lakers was a surprise. I was in shock. Three hours later I was on a plane for the medical examination and hours later, heading to Washington because the team was there . I arrived around 00:30 and Kobe had already told me that when he arrived to let him know why he wanted to go see me in the room. That moment marked our relationship a lot. He saw my incorporation as an opportunity to get back on top and He said ‘we are going to win the ring’. That’s where that adventure of three finals in a row and two leagues began. “

Finally, Gasol was moved to remember Kobe’s death. “They were very difficult days, of a lot of pain. I slept little, I cried a lot … It was a very hard stick. But everything that happened afterwards showed the impact it had had, the significance … “.