

In 2020 transportation incidents were the most frequent type of fatal event with 1,778 fatal injuries, 37.3% of all work-related deaths.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics disclosed that in 2020, 4,764 American workers died while working, which represents an average of 13 workers who die per day and the equivalent of a worker who dies every 111 minutes.

Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics measures fatal injuries in the workplace and does not reflect the full scope of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the report transportation incidents led to the highest number of deaths, with the loss of 1,778 workers, which accounted for 37.3% of all work-related deaths in 2020.

Among the important findings of the report are:

– The 4,764 fatal occupational injuries in 2020 represent the lowest annual number since 2013.

– One worker died every 111 minutes from a work-related injury in 2020.

– The proportion of Hispanic or Latino workers fatally injured on the job continued to grow, increasing to 22.5% (1,072 deaths), from 20.4% (1,088 deaths) in 2019.

– The death rate for Hispanic or Latino workers was 4.5 deaths per 100,000 workers in 2020, up from 4.2 in 2019.

-African American workers had a 14.7% decrease in occupational deaths in 2020, from 634 in 2019 to 541 in 2020.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, referring to the Fatal Work Injuries by Selected Demographic Characteristics, 2016-2020, show that the Hispanic population is especially vulnerable.

The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI), which contains detailed information on those who died on the job due to a traumatic injury, conducts a more comprehensive account of fatal work injuries in the United States.

A workplace death must meet the following criteria to be included in CFOI:

– Must have resulted from traumatic injury.

– The incident that led to the death must have occurred in the United States, its territories, or its territorial waters or airspace, and

– Must be work related

According to the registry of fatal work injuries between 2016 and 2020 the number of total cases in the United States has decreased, however, in the case of Hispanics or Latinos, it has increased.

Year 2016

Total Fatal Work Injuries: 5,190

No. of fatal workplace injuries in Hispanic / Latino: 879

Year 2017

Total Fatal Work Injuries: 5,147

# Of fatal workplace injuries to Hispanics or Latinos: 903

Year 2018

Total Fatal Work Injuries: 5,250

# Of fatal workplace injuries to Hispanics or Latinos: 961

Year 2019

Total Fatal Work Injuries: 5,333

# Of fatal work injuries for Hispanics or Latinos: 1,088

Year 2020

Total Fatal Work Injuries: 4,764

No. of fatal workplace injuries in Hispanic / Latino: 1,072

A report by the Urban Institute, on “How the risk of exposure to coronavirus at work varies according to race and ethnic group and how to protect the health and well-being of workers and their families”, shows that the Latino community was among the most vulnerable groups at the time of the pandemic.

The report documented how the greatest risks of exposure to the coronavirus were faced by African-American, Hispanic / Latino workers and Native Americans and their families.

According to the data, workers from these three racial and ethnic groups were more likely than white workers from have jobs that needed to be done in person and near others.

The higher risks of exposure to the virus these workers faced may have likely contributed to higher rates of Covid-19 cases and death among these groups.

These workers also faced other characteristics that could aggravate the risks of exposure in the workplace, due to their increased use of public transportation to get around and reside in large multi-family buildings.

These factors placed the workers of these ethnic groups and their families in increased risk of adverse health and financial consequences during the pandemic.

