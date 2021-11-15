

Home heating costs are rising as the country has the steepest rise in inflation in 30 years.

Photo: Sem van der Wal / . / .

The US Department of Energy has warned that people will likely have to pay significantly more to heat their homes this winter, which is expected to be colder than usual in some parts of the country.

Natural gas users, who are about half of all Americans, are expected to pay an average of $ 746 this season., which is nearly a third more than last year, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

In the Northeast, people who depend on oil for their heating systems, mostly in older homes, could end up spending nearly $ 1,800, which would be an increase of more than 40%.

Homes in the Midwest that rely on propane could face an even bigger hit, as costs are forecast to rise more than 50% compared to the previous winter.

That includes the price of gasoline, another major household expense, which has soared more than 50% on average over the past 12 months. In California, for example, prices at fuel pumps have exceeded $ 5 per gallon at gas stations near San Francisco.

The reason energy prices are rising is that, for one thing, consumer demand is increasing after stalling last year when COVID-19 hit the country. And is that production has yet to keep up, resulting in high demand and low supply. That means higher prices for heating fuel and natural gas, as well as propane.

