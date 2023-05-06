In the United States they fear that China will win the race of Artificial Intelligence for a key reason

American companies like OpenAI, Microsoft and Google are pushing Artificial Intelligence technology. However, there is pressure to regulate their work, and this is not viewed favorably by a group of experts, especially considering the geopolitical battle with China.

The Asian giant works with its own Artificial Intelligence, and working in the field without restrictions, compared to North American companies complying with various stipulations, will give it a greater advantage.

Alexander Wang, founder and CEO of Scale AI, is one of the critics against the American position.

“The United States is in a relatively precarious position, and we have to make sure that we advance faster in technology,” he said during the Milken Institute Global Conference, quoted by Fox News.

“I believe that Artificial Intelligence is a technology that has the ability to change the balance of diplomatic power,” Wang stressed in his speech.

China smiles at restrictions on AI in the US, experts say

Recently, various figures linked to the world of technology, such as Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, signed an open letter asking for regulations on advances in Artificial Intelligence.

Ironically, Musk himself is working on powering TruthGPT, his own chatbot in the style of ChatGPT, but without restrictions.

China published plans to make the Asian nation the world leader in Artificial Intelligence by 2030. It also outlined a so-called National Innovation-Driven Development strategy, for use by the country’s armed forces.

The Chinese are working to better incorporate technology into their weapons, with the hitherto successful Artificial Intelligence artillery project, which we recently wrote about in .

Defense of the freedom of investigation, asks Elad Gil

Elad Gil, co-founder and CEO of Mixer Labs, acquired by Twitter, supported Alexandr Wang’s call to remove any type of restriction on AI.

“Fundamentally, we are in a race right now in terms of empowering our country with these types of technologies,” Gil said at the conference.

“One of the concerns I have is that there have been a lot of calls recently for AI regulation, and it seems to be incredibly one-sided. I haven’t heard the case against it, it seems everyone is making the case for more AI regulation. That seems premature on some levels.”