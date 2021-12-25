The graphics card crisis has lasted for over a year now, and there are people who are willing to do anything to get one.

Some of us have been suffering in our own flesh for months lack of stock of graphics cards of PC, because of the crisis of the semiconductors, and the miners of cryptocurrencies.

Personally, I’ve been trying to buy an RTX graphics card for 8 months, an impossible task unless you are willing to pay double or triple its value, something I refuse to do.

The despair among some gamers is so great that they do not hesitate to steal cards in stores, if the opportunity presents itself.

According to a Reddit user named TeslaDude7172, at the Costco department store in Dedham, Massachusetts (United States), employees have begun to protect PCs with plastic straps and padlocks, as you can see in the opening photo of the news.

This measure has been taken to prevent customers open the display PCs and Gaming graphics cards take away.

According to TNW, the person who took the photos of the protected PCs, named Jacob, asked one of the Costco salespeople why the PCs were sealed, and confirmed that it was because people took the graphics cards, but also “CPU and memory”.

Display PCs are often left open because sometimes customers like to see what they are like on the inside, or what hardware they carry.

TNW has contacted other merchants to see if they do the same, but has not received confirmation.

Stores are usually low-key when it comes to theft.

The hardware world is going through a time of great uncertainty, for reasons beyond its own market. Without stock of consoles or gaming graphics cards, gamers cannot make the leap to the next generation.

They are not isolated events: a few days ago a truck robbery took place in California loaded to the gills with RTX graphics cards.

These cards were worth more than $ 300,000, but on the black market they can be sold for twice their price.

And it is that nowadays dealing with graphic cards and speculating with them has become one of the most profitable businesses …