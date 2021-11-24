Updated on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – 02:06

More than half consider the environmental content taught in the classroom to be insufficient.

Greta Thunberg JONATHAN NACKSTRANDAFP

Environmentalism is not learned in school. It is witnessed by the 53%of the Spanish youth who consider the environmental content they receive at school to be insufficient. One point lower than five years ago. This is clear from a report by the Endesa Foundation, “Ecological culture in Spain: priorities, costs, attitudes and the role of the school”, prepared by Vctor Prez-Daz and Juan Carlos Rodrguez, president and researcher respectively of the Socio-Political Analysts, in collaboration with the European Foundation for Society and Education.

It is one of the many conclusions that are repeated from the previous report, published in 2016. Since then they have passed five years. A five-year period in which three governments have succeeded one another, a pandemic has broken out and the UN panel of experts on climate change has published a new -and alarming- report and leaders from half the world have met in four UN Conferences on Climate Change to try to find a solution to the growing problem.

Their ineffectiveness in finding answers to climate change continues to anchor politicians and companies at the end of the ranking of young people’s trust for information on environmental issues, although it has grown slightly compared to the previous year. On the other hand, trust in environmental organizations and scientists as actors to be informed about has remained high, around the 64.3% and 63% respectively.

In this scheme, educational centers seem to play a minor role: almost 60% of respondents would like to have known more about issues related to the environment, but could not due to the lack of content on this topic. A demand that is growing when compared to 30.8% of those who expressed this requirement in 2016. Regarding the training of teachers on these issues, the students give them an approved scraping, with a 5.21.

All this despite the fact that it has increased considerably -47.3% versus 27.6% – the number of respondents who remember a school plan or project related to the local environment. Something that does not correspond to a change in educational plans, which have remained intact until now.

Despite these shortcomings, a vast majority of young people, 71.2% considers himself quite informed about environmental issues. The result of this knowledge is the concern for the conservation of the environment, a very serious issue for the 91.9% of the young that a 90% consider it very urgent to solve.

So where do they form? To answer, it is necessary to travel three years back in time and 3,000 kilometers to the north, when the wick lit by Greta thunberg in front of the Swedish Parliament he apprehended the disenchanted youth of half the world. A legacy of that movement is the increase in environmental activism among the youth. According to the Endesa Foundation ecobarometer, the 7% of young people who claimed to belong to an environmental association in 2016 has doubled to almost 14% in 2020.

