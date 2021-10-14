If you didn’t like robot dogs, now with weapons on their backs even less. Models for combat have been unveiled at the annual conference of the United States Army Association.

Robot dogs have been around for a long time. Many of us have seen advertisements on television whose protagonists were canids with a metal skeleton and a plastic body, whose main reason for existence was to entertain the smallest of the house.

Nowadays there are also other robot dogs, much more advanced and, now, also lethal. It seems that we can not have anything that does not have to go through the yoke of application to military weapons.

And, is that, Ghost Robotics has presented different robot dogs that make up a family called Q-UGV. These robot dogs have as their main characteristic that they have integrated weapons and that, logically, they are intended for combat.

They may look like something out of a sci-fi movie, but these kits have been around for a long time and just saw the light of day at the annual conference of the Association of the United States Army.

At the design level, what has been seen is that they are covered by protective layers of metal and, it is assumed, that they are capable of withstanding different bullet calibers. In addition, according to their creators they are fast and agile.

Although the main attraction is the weapons attached to the back of the robot, these teams also have cameras and sensors in order to carry out surveillance tasks or scanning dangerous areas.

Latest lethality 6.5 #creedmoor sniper payload from @SWORDINT. Check out the latest partner payloads @AUSAorg Wash DC. Keeping US and allied #sof #warfighter equipped with the latest innovations. @USSOCOM #defense #defence #NationalSecurity #drone #robotics pic.twitter.com/Dvk6OvL3Bu – Ghost Robotics (@Ghost_Robotics) October 11, 2021

During the fair and presentation of these deadly robot dogs, a series of important data has been omitted, the type of operability of these equipment has not been communicated to a great extent and, it is assumed, that they must be controlled by a human.

Another piece of information that has not been commented on is the distance they can travel both at the level of autonomy and at the level of control signals by an operator. We will have to wait a long time until we know all the details about it.

Of course, the arrival of armed robot dogs may pose a series of ethical issues and military complexity not seen so far. The future looks scary and, it seems, that the machines will have much more presence.