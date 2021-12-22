12/22/2021 at 2:39 PM CET

After eleven editions shining and winning the women’s motorcycle category in the Dakar Rally, Laia Sanz feels “like a rookie” again before her four-wheel debut with the X-Raid Mini, sponsored by KH7 and Primax. The Corbera rider had a talk with the media in Barcelona before leaving for Saudi Arabia, where on January 1 she will face her new challenge.

“I have the sensations of ten years ago when I debuted on motorcycles. Like then, I start from scratch and go without knowing what I am going to find,” Laia commented, who nevertheless relies on her experience: ” Logically that is an advantage, “he emphasizes.

Regarding the course of the test in Saudi Arabia, he pointed out that “There will be 40 or 50 kilometers of dunes almost every day, so a difficult navigation awaits us. It will be hard, but also fast. If we don’t rush we can do a good Dakar. I also have a very good team behind us,” he says.Laia, 36, explained her decision to end her long and prolific period on motorcycles: “There have been many factors to consider that it was the right moment for change. The Dakar on a motorcycle is very demanding and recent years have It has been difficult, with many accidents. I am no longer 20 years old and I am more aware of the risk. In addition, I have had the opportunity to ride in Extreme E with Carlos Sainz and it has helped me to take the step, which on the other hand is the natural step of a motorcycle racer in the Dakar “.

In addition to her fourteen trial world titles and six Enduro world titles, Laia has eleven participations (2011-2021) in the Dakar and has won in the women’s category in all of them, achieving an absolute ninth place in 2015, the best female result on motorcycles in four decades of rally history.

On December 11th, the KH7 pilot carried out her last test at the Rally Hail of Saudi Arabia, finishing in eighth position, seventh in the T1 category, with his new car and with the one who will be his co-driver, the Italian Maurizio Gerini, who He also comes from the two-wheeler class and has won the marathon class twice.

“I adapted well to the car and that test helped me to gain ease and racing rhythm for the Dakar. That allowed us to set good times and ride close to the top five. I was also able to work with Maurizio, who is a good co-driver and a great navigator, who also has an idea of ​​mechanics and a character that complements mine very well. At the end of the day we are going to share a fortnight in a car, so we better understand each other “, Laia joked. he has thrilled with the message from X-Raid founder Sven Quandt: “We have been champions on the Dakar with Nani Roma, Al Attiyah, Carlos Sainz and Peterhansel. Now we have a totally new team in which Laia is, who has competed on motorcycles until now and started only nine months ago to compete in raids with cars. The first race with us was the Rally of Andalusia, where he did very well, he showed good control of the car and we could see that he has talent. Then a couple of weeks ago in Ha’il he did really well. I could see her driving in the dunes absolutely perfectly, with good control of the car and also with the right speed. So I think he has a good chance at the next Dakar to achieve a good finishing position and I wish him the best of luck. “