01/10/2022 at 4:28 PM CET

Jon Rahm closed his participation in the Sentry Tourmament of Champions, with the feeling that he had the victory in his hand, but did not know how to finish it on a final day where his seven under par was not enough to overcome Australian champion Cameron Smith with a spectacular final result of -34.

A spectacular record on the PGA Tour and on the Kapalua field, where the Basque was only one impact away from achieving, at least in the play-off. The number one in the world recognized that he had played well, but he was able to do better on the last lap which would have meant the first title of the year.

“I take very positive things from Hawaii,” said the Barrika. “I have worked on many things during the season and this week I have seen important advances. My wedge flight control has been much better than last year and I can still improve this aspect & rdquor ;, he said.

Happy for the regularity

“I know I’ve always been good from tee to green, but this week I felt great. I also prefer putting, which has always been my Achilles heel in this field. and the truth is that this week I have kicked well. In general, I have seen important advances in my game & rdquor ;, the Spanish summed up.

On the decisive day on Sunday, he came out in the last game with Australian Cameron Smith, with whom he had a duel all day, Although he could not improve the return of his rival, which ended up taking a hit of income.

“I did not have the feeling of playing a match play with Cameron, although, obviously, I was aware of what he was doing and nothing of what was coming from behind.. The conditions were easy so a seven under par is not enough for me & rdquor ;, he assured after finishing the tournament.

The Sentry, the first major tournament of the season with the 2021 champions, It was a festival of birdies and eagles, which the Basque could not take advantage of, although many of his rivals. “The results did not surprise me. Yes, it is rarer that when the records are reviewed in the future, it is seen that there are players who made -32 and -33 and did not win & rdquor ;, Barrika’s finished.