For years he tried to ignore criticism throughout his career, but yesterday Galilea Montijo He could not stand it and cried for the attacks he has received in recent days.

Quebrada, with a speech drowned by tears, the host of Hoy shared her pain in a video on Instagram where she asked to stop the criticism that not only affects her, but her entire family.

In networks, Galilea has been linked to Ines Gomez Mont and her husband, Victor Manuel Alvarez Puga, and not because of the friendship and compadrazgo they have, but because of the crimes that the couple faces in Mexico of money laundering and tax fraud.

It has even been ensured that the presenter’s husband, Fernando Reina Iglesias, fled the country because of his ties with Gómez Mont and her husband.

“I do not have nor have I had any improper relationship, much less business with the Puga Gómez family“It was one of the clarifications that Guadalajara made through tears.

“I really beg you to stop the attacks on me for so many years. I will no longer talk about this issue … I hope that you and my colleagues from the press understand me and respect it ”.

She commented that for more than 28 years the public has seen her grow, but also laugh, cry with sadness and happiness.

“My husband has never been a substitute for Deputy Tonatiuh González in the Congress of Mexico City or in any other congress. My husband stopped working in the Atizapán City Council because he decided to undertake new professional challenges.

“He is now a member of the Board of Directors of the Mexican Radio Broadcasting Industry and is now collaborating in the making of a documentary on femicides in Latin America to warn about the gender violence that stalks us daily.”

Last week the name of Galilea was linked in another scandal after the publication of the book “Emma and the other Ladies of Narco”, by Anabel Hernández, according to having had a sentimental link with Arturo Beltrán Leyva.

“I have always kept quiet and I have put up with it. I have been accused in many ways without proof. I am a very hurt mother of a family, a woman and I feel devastated and very hurt. A woman who has been a hard worker since I was 14 years old. These scandal issues will be in the hands of a law firm and I will not touch on any related issue or any other scandal, ”said the host.

