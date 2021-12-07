12/07/2021 at 13:34 CET

Iñaki Williams is a permanent fixture for Marcelino García Toral. . striker has played in all league matches, 14 as a starter and two as a substitute, and it does not seem that he is going to leave the eleven, and only if we take into account the lack of competition in the offensive facet.

The youth squad has become the reference for Athletic but his chances do not translate into goals. At the Bernabéu he again had two clear opportunities that he failed and only has three goals in 38 shots, a very low figure for those who must carry the weight of a team’s attack.

Williams is necessary to stretch the team, gain meters and reach the area. His speed is important for an Athletic who likes to run and take advantage of the spaces generated. And this season Iñaki is struggling not only to define, but also to control, a moment as important as the last shot on goal. The attacker is having a hard time mastering this first touch so that the play remains effective, and Athletic is also suffering it.

Before playing against Getafe, OptaJose analyzed the situation of the Basque team face to door and left a surprising data: Athletic has scored 13 goals so far in the league but according to their chances they should have scored 22.4, which makes it the team with the widest negative differential of the five major leagues in Europe (-9.4).

-9.4 – Athletic has scored 13 goals in LaLiga this season but according to its expected goals it should have scored 22.4, which makes it the team with the widest negative differential in the five major leagues in Europe in the 21/22 (-9.4). Difficulties pic.twitter.com/BgDiJ8cBHM – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 6, 2021

The situation may not be so worrying because Athletic occupies the ninth place in the standings with 21 points, but the truth is that the team they have not won in the last seven games and in which they have only scored two goals, one from a penalty, in the last five.

Athletic is at a minimum. Leagues with fewer goals in favor of Athletic in the first 16 days:

11 in 1984-85

13 in 2021-22 Leagues with the fewest goals against Athletic in the first 16 days:

11 in 1969-70

11 in 2021-22 – Pedro Martin (@pedritonumeros) December 6, 2021

Given the template settings, it is essential that Iñaki Williams reconnects with his good feelings in control and definition so that Athletic has the chance to continue growing and to reach the European positions.