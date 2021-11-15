11/15/2021 at 04:32 CET

This Sunday there were incidents in the ranks of supporters to get a ticket for the classic that Argentina and Brazil will play next Tuesday in a match of the fourteenth day of the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Although the sale of tickets for the South American classic will formally begin this Monday, thousands of Argentine supporters lined up up to four kilometers to secure a place to watch the match that will take place, among other protagonists to Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Tickets can be purchased from this Monday at 9 am both in person at the El Villicum racetrack in San Juan, as well as through the Internet, through the Self-entry platform.

It is expected that in a few hours the little more than 20 thousand seats available in the Del Bicentenario stadium in San Juan will be sold out, after the sanction of reduction of capacity that FIFA applied to Argentina for the discriminatory songs in the duel against Uruguay.

Incidents in San Juan in the queues to get tickets to see the Argentina team … unfortunate what they do with the people and their illusion. https://t.co/RQZZKEJun0 – Veronica Brunati 💚 (@verobrunati) November 15, 2021

Facing the classic next Tuesday against Brazil in San Juan, coach Lionel Scaloni would start captain Messi.

Scaloni keeps the unknown of the starting eleven but Lionel Messi could enter for Paulo Dybala, who in the victory against Uruguay came out with a muscular discomfort, while another of the doubts in the midfield is whether Leandro Paredes will replace Guido Rodríguez.

The other question for the duel against Brazil is who will play on the right side; if Nahuel Molina Lucero will remain, or if Gonzalo Montiel will enter that place.

In such a way the possible eleven of Argentina would be: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina Lucero or Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodríguez or Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María.