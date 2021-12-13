12/13/2021 at 10:02 CET

Barcelona has registered this year 2021 a “hatching of incidents & rdquor; by the velutina wasp (Vespa velutina nigrithorax), better known as the Asian wasp, an invasive species that arrived in the city in 2018 and whose presence has grown exponentially year after yearor.

The head of the Department of Management and Protection of Animals of the Barcelona City Council, Anna Ortonoves, explained: “At the moment we have accumulated 291 incidents, which does not mean removal of nests. This year is the hatching year of the incidents caused by the velutina & rdquor; wasp.

Ortonoves has added that they do not know what this emergence of the warnings related to the presence of this exotic wasp is due to and has indicated that the competence of the control of invasive species corresponds to the Generalitat, which the Barcelona City Council demands that it draw up a joint plan for all municipalities to prevent the emergence of this species.

“The city council acts in incidents of this nature basically to prevent the safety of people and animals and to protect biodiversity & rdquor ;, said the municipal official who has underlined that the Asian hornet” alters the ecosystem & rdquor; and it especially affects honey bees, since they are eaten.

Despite the “alarm & rdquor; generated by the spectacularity of nests and Asian wasps, Ortonoves has ensured that aggressiveness towards people is not higher than that of the ordinary wasp and its sting is neither more painful nor more dangerousto.

Asian wasp nests

The municipal action before these notices consists of inspecting the nest to confirm that it is the Asian wasp, marking it and making it useless and removing it only in the case that it is essential since this is an expensive operation.

For it, The Barcelona City Council has contracted with the company Lokimica the service for the control and removal of wasp nests velutina found in the public space of the city.

The municipal service acts on demand, as incidents are reported in the public space by the citizens or the Urban Guard.

The municipal device that is activated in the presence of a nest consists of carrying out an inspection and coordinating the action to remove or disable the nests with the intervention of the Urban Guard, Firefighters, TMB, Parks and Gardens or other services if required.

Asian wasps make two types of nests: primary, small and sheltered from the rain, and secondary, larger, with thousands of wasps and generally installed in a high place, although they can also be found at ground level.

After diapause (period of biological rest), the founding queen of the nest, who is alone, begins the construction of a nest called embryonic, which is always carried out in spaces that are well protected from water and wind.

This queen will remain alone in the nest until 48 days after the first laying the first worker is born and until this worker goes outside (in total, about two months).

When the nests already have a considerable number of workers, they are called primary.

When there are several hundred wasps in the primary nests, they usually carry out nest transfers to another space, where they can grow again.

These nests are the secondary ones, which are larger than the primary ones and can have more than a thousand specimens.

On the way to colonize the entire Peninsula

According to the portal avispasiatica.org, which updates the information on the presence of this species in Spain, The Asian wasp will have colonized the entire Peninsula, Ceuta, Melilla and the Balearic Islands in 2029. Only the Canary Islands would be left out of this invasion.

The killer wasp is also a real threat to bees, already affected by other enemies, such as pesticides or climate change. In fact, these wasps destroy entire hives.

As stated by the Center for Ecological Research and Forestry Applications (CREAF) “it is estimated that a single wasp can capture between 25 and 50 bees per day. They take advantage of their much larger size to instill fear and kill them with a blow to the jaw. They separate the body parts, join them into a ball and carry them to the nest to feed their larvae. Once the workers have disappeared, they enter the honeycomb and finish with the honey & rdquor ;.

In addition, this entity explains that “it is expanding rapidly throughout Spain thanks to its great capacity for reproduction and dispersal of new founders of colonies. With a single queen, the nest is already developed, which may have up to 15,000 cells. If we consider that each founder of a new nest can produce 500 new queens per year, It is understood that the increase of their populations is so fast & rdquor ;.

The Vespa velutina expands throughout our country at a rate of 100 kilometers a year, from the north to the south. At the moment, the frontier of his advance is located in the extreme south of Zamora and isolated areas of Extremadura. However, there are numerous citizen sightings beyond these areas.

