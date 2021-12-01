

In 2018 alone, a total of 41,176 foreigners were prosecuted in federal courts for all types of crimes.

Photo: Loren Elliott / . / .

WASHINGTON – The number of aliens indicted in federal courts in the United States more than doubled between 1998 and 2018, although 86% of them were prosecuted for violating immigration laws, according to a report released today by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In 2018, a total of 41,176 foreigners were prosecuted in federal court for all types of crimes, an increase of 120% compared to the 18,685 immigrants indicted in 1998, the report said.

In the same period, the number of US citizens indicted in federal courts increased by 7%.

“Immigration crimes accounted for much of the growth in federal criminal cases against aliens, going from 9,875 immigration cases in 1998 to 32,888 in 2018“Added the DOJ.

Of the 84,838 people who faced charges for all types of crimes in federal court in 2018, 49% were foreigners, and approximately 86% of these were indicted for violation of immigration laws.

Among the foreigners who entered federal prisons that year, 64.8% were convicted of immigration transgressions, and of them 61% for having illegally re-entered the country.

24% of foreigners sentenced to prison in 2018 were convicted of drug offenses, and only 128 people, that is 0.6% of them, received convictions for violent crimes.

In that same year, the Justice Department noted, immigrants accounted for 24% of people prosecuted in federal court for drug offenses.

“In 2018 foreigners sentenced for drug trafficking received convictions mainly for trafficking methamphetamines (27%) and cocaine powder (26%),” the report detailed.

At the end of that year, the Federal Bureau of Prisons had 30,848 foreigners in its custodyThis is 19% of the 161,995 people serving sentences in federal prisons.

The report indicated that Hispanics were the majority among foreigners prosecuted in federal courts in 2018, accounting for 98% of the undocumented and 74% of documented immigrants.

You may also like:

• ICE starts with new rules for the detention of undocumented persons

• More than 80 migrants found in safe house in Laredo, Texas

• Migrants find a Honduran minor abandoned near a river on the Texas border