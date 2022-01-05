

Police remain hopeful of finding Montgomery alive.

Photo: Joseph Prezioso / . / .

The reward for anyone with information about The whereabouts of a 7-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire girl who has been missing since 2019 has increased, since the authorities, local businessmen and anonymous persons, have contributed so that they exceed $ 30,000 dollars.

Manchester Crimeline offered $ 2,500 for the information on Harmony Montgomery’s whereabouts, while local business owners had raised the reward to $ 10,000, who announced Tuesday that they will double the amount, WMUR reported.

“Having grandchildren the same age as this girl, we were struck by taking a step forward“Reported Dick Anagnost, a local business owner.

Therefore, the reward was increased to $ 20,000 dollars for who can contribute to find the whereabouts of Montgomery, last seen in 2019, whose disappearance was reported last week.

In addition, two anonymous Massachusetts business owners offered a $ 10,500 reward, so it is currently at $ 33,000.

Can you help us locate 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery who was last seen in the fall of 2019? Today, @mht_nh_police announced that the reward for information has increased to $ 33,000. You can submit tips by calling or texting 603-203-6060. pic.twitter.com/SPxlmpbIsj – FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) January 5, 2022

“The researchers must be a little crazy about the fact that the trail is ‘cold’ at this point after two years,” Anagnost noted.

Another Manchester businessman, Arthur Sullivan, stated that despite the fact that over time the result is not so favorable, They will wait, pray, and trust that the reward will help the child to return safely.

He added that when he contacted his partner, Shane Brady, in order to offer the reward and duplicate it, he did not hesitate to support.

“If a little extra money makes a difference, which we all know can make a difference in these cases, we are happy to do so,” said Sullivan.

Investigators searched the house where Harmony used to live, and although they did not say if they found any key leads, Police Chief Allen Aldenberg asked anyone with leads on the girl to report to the police. “Help us find this girl. If you know something, do the right thing and call“.

So far, Manchester authorities have not notified who reported Montgomery’s disappearance, nor have they released the identities of the girl’s parents or guardians.

It was known that the investigators were in contact with the minor’s family and they have followed up on the tracks received.

You may also like:

• 7-year-old New Hampshire girl reported missing after last seen in 2019

• Search for missing skier in California canceled due to no chance of finding him alive

• NYPD launches alert for Yacely Sanchez, Latina missing in Queens