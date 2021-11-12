A college student became the ninth to die in the tragedy that occurred last week at a concert by rapper Travis Scott at the music festival Astroworld in Houston, Texas, where dozens of people were caught in the middle of a crowd.

Bharti shahani, 22, died on Wednesday night, said his family’s lawyer, James lassiter, in a statement collected this Thursday by local media.

Travis Scott during his presentation at the Astroworld festival

(AP)

Shahani was interned at the Houston Methodist Hospital, where she had been hooked up to a ventilator after she suffered a heart attack, relatives said.

Lassister indicated that the young woman, a student of the Texas A&M University, he lost the battle due to the “horrible injuries he suffered” during the concert on November 5, which he attended with his cousin and younger sister.

“One person fell, and the others continued like dominoes,” Mohit Bellani, Shahani’s cousin, told ABC13 local television. “There were bodies piled up, we struggled to surface and breathe to stay alive,” he added.

Young people during the concert (AP)

Likewise, the lawyer assured that there were failures in the concert “at all levels.”

Last Friday, about 50 thousand people came to the sports and leisure complex NRG Park to enjoy a concert by Scott, originally from Houston and who in 2018 released an album called Astroworld and founded the music festival of the same name.

On what happened that night, the Houston fire marshal, Sam Pena, indicated that around 9:15 p.m. local time (02:15 GMT on Saturday) the crowd, made up especially of young people, began to push in the direction of the stage.

Emergency personnel attend the Astroworld music festival after avalanche (AP)

The avalanche of people unleashed panic, sparked fights among attendees and some lost consciousnessPeña explained in a press conference held hours after the incident.

As a result of the avalanche, eight people lost their lives, including two minors aged 14 and 16, and about 25 more were hospitalized.

According to the CNN chain, a 9-year-old boy who was injured is still under induced food. As a result of what happened, at least 58 civil lawsuits have been filed before the Harris District Court, in Texas.

