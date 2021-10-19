In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

A Nintendo Switch OLED below its RRP, and with a gift set? Today it is almost a utopia, so run, they fly …

The new Nintendo Switch OLED console went on sale on October 8. But the semiconductor crisis and the very high demand have meant that, like the PS5 or Xbox Series X, almost impossible to find in stock, unless you pay 100 euros more to speculators.

Now you can get the Nintendo Switch OLED console with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games game for only 348.99 euros. With free shipping from Spain via AliExpress. Keep in mind that to obtain that price you must enter the coupon OTOPATI35 at the time of paying, what applies a discount of 35 euros. Be careful, only until October 21!

Today it is almost impossible to get the Nintendo Switch OLED at its RRP, 349.99 euros, even less with a gift set. On Amazon, when it is in stock, it is around 489 euros with speculative external sellers.

New version of Nintendo’s flagship console, now with a 7 “OLED-type screen, 64 GB of storage and in a new white color.

And what news does this new version of the console bring?

The most remarkable thing is its new 7-inch OLED screen with 720p resolution, which improves blacks and purity of colors. Also the frames are much thinner.

It also has 64 GB internal storage, compared to 32 GB of the original model. A very important piece of information, because the internal storage is much faster than a micro SD card.

It also has more powerful speakers, and a new dock that includes a LAN port. At last you can connect the console by cable directly to the router to obtain maximum speed, without using WiFi.

Finally has an improved drop-down foot, to support the console more stably, when used in Desktop Mode.

If you want to know more, take a look at the Nintendo Switch OLED review at HobbyConsolas.com

In summary, a greatly improved version compared to the original model, which is worth it if you plan to buy a Switch.

Please note that the game is a download code.

