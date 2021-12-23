Researchers from Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) recently captured images of a giant ghost jellyfish. Sightings are extremely rare and this species has only been seen nine times in thousands of dives.

“In November 2021, MBARI researchers saw this giant ghost jellyfish (Stygiomedusa gigantea) with the help of the ROV underwater robot Doc Ricketts, at a depth of 990 meters in Monterey Bay,” the institute said in a statement.

In the shots, it can be seen as the giant ghost jellyfish (Stygiomedusa gigantea), swimming in the depths of the ocean. The bell or umbrella of this specimen is more than a meter in diameter “and it has four oral arms or ribbon-shaped mouths that can be more than 10 meters long, the authors of this observation calculate.

Giant Ghost Jellyfish Observation Stygiomedusa gigantea dates back to 1899, when a dead specimen was collected that at that time could not be identified exactly. With the data known so far, the species appears to have a worldwide distribution and has been recorded in all ocean basins except the Arctic.

MBARI

The ‘ghost jellyfish’ can live anywhere between the surface and 21,900 feet, but generally you are in the midnight zone or bathypelagic zone. This is the layer of the oceanic zone at depths generally between 1000 and 4000 meters (3280 to 13 120 feet).

It does not get sunlight and, unsurprisingly, the water pressure is considerable. While this is just speculation, giant ghost jellyfish are presumed to feed on plankton and small fish.

MBARI reported that the challenges of deep-sea exploration are likely the reason why there has been a relative paucity of sightings of such a large jellyfish species.

MBARI

“Historically, scientists relied on trawl nets to study deep-sea animals. These nets can be effective in studying hardy animals such as fish, crustaceans, and squid, but jellyfish turn into a sticky, gelatinous substance in nets. drag, “says MBARI

About 95% of the ocean’s volume is unexplored and it is believed that more than a third of marine species are yet to be discovered. It is for this reason that the sighting of such a strange creature does not cease to amaze.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE