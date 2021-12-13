12/13/2021 at 07:41 CET

The Independiente del Valle drew 1-1 this Sunday in the middle of a torrential downpour on the field of Emelec and it was enough for him to win the first title since his promotion to the first division in 2010, the result of a 3-1 victory in the first leg. Argentine defender Richard Schunke, at 8 minutes, scored for Independiente del Valle and midfielder Dixon Arroyo for Emelec in minute 45 + 7. Although the local competition regulations provided for the suspension of the meeting due to rain and that it be played in the next 24 hours, the control authorities, the referee and the Pro League itself, which was organizing the tournament for the third season, arranged for a match to be played.

The Argentine defender Schunke He took advantage of a rebound from close range and inflated the Emelec net after a corner kick that the local defense failed to reject in the 8th minute. Then, Uruguayan midfielder Sebastián Rodríguez wasted the opportunity to draw on a penalty that goalkeeper Moisés caught Ramírez, at minute 34, after a loose shot. In addition, when added minutes were played, the referee Augusto Aragón observed a penalty resulting from a rebounding hand between the Argentine defenders Schunke and Mateo Caravajal, but from the VAR commanded by the Mexicans César Ramos and Oscar Macías, they made him desist. Emelec insisted and scored the equalizer in the 7th minute of the second half with a splendid header from the midfielder Stream after a corner kick.

The match started in the middle of a torrential downpour, so the right conditions were not in place, however, the referee and the control authorities waited for the end of the first half, and then waited 50 more minutes to resume it. As much as the players of both teams tried, it was difficult for them to control the ball. One of Independiente’s scorers, Junior Sornoza, advanced the ball, outwitted the goalkeeper, and his shot went sideways, the result of the bad stadium on the court.

The Independiente managed to become the tenth Ecuadorian soccer champion, under the technical direction of the Portuguese Renato Paiva, in his first year at the helm of the team.