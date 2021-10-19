10/19/2021 at 05:51 CEST

. / Guayaquil

The Independent of the Valley on Monday wasted the opportunity to take a good advantage of his immediate pursuers in Ecuador, after the 1-1 draw of local before one of the colistas, the Blanket FC, although it continues to lead with 21 points after the tenth day of the second phase of the national tournament. The Argentine scorer Jonathan Bauman He advanced to Independiente, in the 23rd minute, in what seemed to be a win, but the ‘tuna team’, as they also say to Manta, scored the tie through the forward Roberto Ordonez, at minute 76.

This is the third consecutive unexpected result of the Independiente, since on the eighth date he equaled 1-1 with Technical University and in the ninth he lost 0-1 and undefeated on his visit to October 9, in a downturn that would put jeopardize your intention to win the second phase. For this reason, it is still under the watchful eye of the Catholic University, with 19 points; Emelec, Liga de Quito and October 9, with 18 units each; Guayaquil City, with 16; Delfín and Barcelona, ​​with 15 each, although the latter with a pending match against Aucas.

Católica defeated the popular Aucas 1-2, which was left with 13 points; the winner of the first phase, Emelec, beat Orense 1-0, which is with 14 points; Quito League lost 2-1 to Macará, thirteenth (8), and October 9 lost 3-1 in his visit to Deportivo Cuenca (eleven). In another result of the tenth round, Delfín thrashed Barcelona 4-1 and stopped him in his eagerness to retain the title he has held since last year.

The scorers’ table is commanded by the Argentine Bauman, with 20 goals; followed by Ecuadorian Delfín John Jairo Cifuente, with 15; and with 14 goes the Argentine Lisandro Alzugaray, from the Catholic University. On the other hand, Olmedo lost the category early in the absence of five dates for the conclusion of the current tournament, after the 4-2 defeat against Guayaquil City, while Manta is penultimate in the accumulated table of the two stages, with 20 , and threatened also with the loss of the category.