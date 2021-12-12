Regulating cryptocurrencies is a serious issue, if it weren’t, most countries already have regulations for this class of assets. For a regulation to be made, it is important to take too many aspects and know what is being regulated to be able to cover it properly. The point is that for this to happen, it takes a lot of time, more than the regulators are considering.

So far, the Indian government has been planning to make an amendment to the income tax law. This change will apply to the 2022-23 budget and its objective is to have investments and trading of digital currencies under the control of official authorities. Although the plan seems interesting, there is still some lack of clarity on this issue, so much so that it is not known with certainty who will be in charge of regulating the sector.

The point is that for now everything is very vague. It is proposed that some sections of the Law could be changed to include the term “Cryptocurrencies” in the country’s regulations. With this alone, regulators would be allowed to have better control over the use of cryptocurrencies. This way they will be able to know who is investing, who is trading and if there is any illegal activity taking place.

Although this seems very interesting and a possibility, there is nothing written and it is not known how cryptocurrencies will be introduced into the law, much less how it will be adapted. To determine this, officials comment that defining cryptocurrencies, creating a complete regulatory plan and knowing how it will adapt is critical, but this is not yet known.

It is not known how to define cryptocurrencies

Before we commented that it was a bit difficult to regulate cryptocurrencies and this is a reality that is affecting India. The difficulty comes from the difference between the nature of the laws related to economics and the nature of cryptocurrencies. The traditional economy is quite different from the digital and decentralized one and finding a place for it in the law is challenging.

So far the possibility of the Reserve Bank of India regulating cryptocurrencies and treating them as a financial asset is being explored. This would give cryptocurrencies the quality of currency to some extent. This also means that if it is defined as a trading asset, capital gain taxes will be applied for the tax return.

All of this seems to be very interesting and the best way out to deal with cryptocurrencies, but it goes deeper than it seems. Some adjustments still need to be made to get good results. If a regulation is applied that does not take into account all dimensions, this could increase the risks for investors.

India continues against cryptocurrencies

Even though India doesn’t know how to ban cryptocurrencies, they will ban them one way or another. The government has recently made it clear that in the next session of parliament in which cryptocurrencies will be discussed, there is no plan to boost the field of cryptocurrencies in the country. Thus the country ensures that its objective is not to include cryptocurrencies in the regulation to protect investment, what they will do is regulate cryptocurrencies to restrict their use, or allow it to their benefit.

And related to the previous matter, the country’s finance minister commented that the parliament does not have any data related to digital assets precisely because they have not been regulated in the country. The main problem is that cryptocurrencies are not known and the plan to regulate them could be quite inadequate.

Although there is no awareness of what the plan for regulation will be, the ban is a fact. In a recent government session it was notified that private cryptocurrencies from India will be banned, but with certain exceptions taking into account the promotion of cryptocurrency technology. This has also introduced the development of India’s digital currency which is quite a topic.

Like creating regulations for cryptocurrencies, developing central bank digital currencies is not a simple matter. For China, which is the country that has a fairly advanced central bank currency project, it has taken several years. So many, that just a few months ago the first closed tests began to be carried out and the project has not yet seen the light.

For a central bank cryptocurrency to be valid, many changes have to be made. And one of the first is to edit the statutes of the law of the Reserve Bank of India that was established in 1934. This is quite closed in terms of currency and the introduction of a digital currency is practically impossible if it is not changed. . This just as the first step, the research, development, testing process is still missing and this could take up to 5 years or more.