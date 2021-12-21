During these last days, the crypto market has suffered a lot. The falls in the values ​​of various cryptocurrencies have extended more than expected and new lows have been experienced. In these situations, there are always many more questions than answers, but the fact is that India remains steadfast with the intention of regulating cryptocurrencies and it seems that it will not stop until it is achieved.

India’s path and regulations have been anything but friendly and short. For quite some time this country has had a very aggressive and restrictive regulatory attitude against cryptocurrencies. On different occasions, prohibitions have been imposed that shortly afterwards were removed and the commercialization in the country reactivated, but it is likely that the next move will be the definitive one.

During this year, one of the most relevant first news about the market was the rumor that India would ban cryptocurrencies. This news began to head the most important headlines in the world during the first months of the year, but it stayed at that, just a rumor, then the Indian government denied this, and in the end the country that became the first in the world in banning cryptocurrencies 100% was China and it seems that India is interested in going the same way.

Just a few days ago, things have gotten a bit more turbulent and what was a rumor became a reality. Recently regulators and representatives of the Central Bank of India have been making statements and stating that a new regulatory framework is being prepared that aims to cover cryptocurrencies. If it were another country, you might have doubts about the approach of the regulations, but being India, it is known that the approach will be much more restrictive than what the market expects.

The cryptocurrency ban is in the works

Many regulatory projects begin to develop, but only a few manage to materialize. Regulating cryptocurrencies is not as simple as it seems, but according to what has been exposed by Indian regulators, the decision has been made.

According to what was exposed in different Indian media, last week the Central Bank of the country declared in a meeting held by the Central Committee that this entity was in favor of a total ban on cryptocurrencies.

The central bank’s position has surprised, and not pleasantly, a large number of users. Other countries have already issued certain restrictions on the use of cryptocurrencies or greater controls, but what implies a total ban, goes much further and can leave thousands of investors with nothing.

Also, in a report published recently by the Central Bank of India, emphasis was placed on the different concerns that relate to cryptocurrencies. For the Bank, these situations are quite serious and must be resolved. Among them stands out the high negative impact of cryptocurrencies on the country’s macroeconomy, the currency management of India.

To this must be added the conflicts with security, anonymity and other criminal activities that have been greatly associated with the use of cryptocurrencies and with which India intends to combat.

It is clear that the Central Bank is having a lot of interference in what has to do with cryptocurrencies. The interest of this entity has grown considerably since June and they have paid more attention, so much so that they have conveyed all their concerns to the government of the country and that is why regulatory measures will now be taken.

Security, or interest in getting a digital currency?

We have already seen this situation with China and it seems that it is going to repeat itself. When a country begins to get very involved in the topic of cryptocurrencies and wants to ban them, it is because a similar project is very close. It was already the case with China with the Digital RMB and now it seems that the same will happen with India.

The arguments in the two cases were quite similar, issues such as user safety, macroeconomics, scams, terrorist financing and money laundering were brought to the table. All this, with the aim of eliminating the biggest competitor, cryptocurrencies.

For this reason, the Central Bank has had a great deal to do with increasing regulators’ interest. The project of a central bank currency is approaching and for it to be successful enough, the ideal is to remove all threats from the market, and these are decentralized and private cryptocurrencies.

Although there is still a long way to go for a project like this to see the light of day, it is practically a fact that it will be done and the first steps have already been taken to start the research phase.