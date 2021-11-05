Indiana Jones 5 it’s one of those tapes you don’t really know what to expect from. On the one hand the character played by Harrison Ford is very famous and loved by the public, but on the other hand, the last time we saw him in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – 78% was a disaster in every way. The expectations for this fifth installment have never been great, but now that its release date has been changed again to 2023 they have decreased significantly. Unfortunately, the production has faced several problems and now a tragedy that happened in this process has been unveiled.

The New York Post reported the unexpected death of Nic Cupac, a 54-year-old camera operator who worked on other major productions such as Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince – 84%, X-Men: First Class – 87%, Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 58%, and the most recent Venom: Carnage Freed – 45%. Despite what you might think from the first rumors, the man did not die on the film set, but was found in his hotel room in Morocco, where he is currently filming. Indiana Jones 5.

For now, the cause of death is not known or has not been revealed, but the same source assures that the corresponding authorities are carrying out the pertinent investigation. Cupac was a newcomer to filming, which has been quite troublesome from the start. To begin with, the initial filming date had to change due to the global pandemic, and then it was delayed again because the production company was not satisfied with the script. After various revisions, the green light was given to work, but Harrison ford got hurt practicing an action scene.

Disney confirmed the passing of Nic Cupac and sent a statement about it:

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nic Cupac, an incredibly talented colleague and member of our filmmaking community who will be greatly missed.

The company took the opportunity to clarify that it was not an accident during the shoot or something similar:

His sudden death is unrelated to production. Nic was a grip on the second filming unit.

As is known, the production was preparing for one of the most difficult scenes to work on, and it is unknown how much the filming schedule will change with the death of Cupac. After all, millions are lost for every day that passes without the filming schedule being met and Disney did not reveal its plans in this regard. As first impressions seem to indicate that the operator passed away of natural causes, production is almost certain to continue smoothly.

Indiana Jones 5 It seems to be one of those troublesome, almost cursed films. In addition to all the internal setbacks, production has also caused conflict in the places where they seek to work. For example, the New York Post also revealed that the production paid a significant sum to film at a house in London, but in the end they closed the entire street for days, causing a scandal among neighbors. It was also confirmed that Morocco has banned travel to and from England due to the most recent COVID cases and that prevented Ford from flying as originally scheduled.

To all this, Harrison ford He has been filming for only a couple of weeks, having spent three months recovering from his accident. In other words, production is really bad. It is not uncommon for the release date, originally intended for July 2019, to now be June 30, 2023. James Mangold took over as director after Steven Spielberg preferred to remain solely as producer. Perhaps the points that do generate some emotion among the fans is that Indiana Jones 5 will feature Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

