Coming from one of the most important musical dynasties in the industry and being the wife of the singer of the fashionable urban genre, Evaluna Montaner opens her heart to her followers.

It was last October when Camilo Echeverri and his wife Evaluna surprised their followers with the launch of the song “Indigo”, where they announced that they would become parents for the first time.

Immediately, the video was placed as number one on different digital platforms and so far it already has more than 115 million views on YouTube.

And it is that just two years of marriage, the Colombian singer and the Venezuelan have positioned themselves as one of the favorite couples through social networks due to the amount of affection between them.

The couple not only form one of the most beautiful musical dumbbells in the industry, but have also set their respective careers far away from the famous Montaner family name.

However, the sister of the urban genre duo, Mau and Ricky surprised all their followers by sharing that she and Camilo were in couples therapy, which very few knew.

These statements gave much to think about and even questioned the veracity of their marriage and the love between them, and a few months after becoming parents, fans believe they have found the problem.

Couldn’t you become a mother?

Despite the fact that the sex of the next member of the Montaner dynasty is still unknown, the family decided to know the future baby as “Indigo”, and the actress also confesses that her real son is a miracle.

True to her style and transparent as always, the actress also took a moment to speak with her followers through her podcast “En la sala with Evaluna”, available through YouTube and Amazon Music.

The singer opened her heart and spoke with her more than three million followers on the famous video platform, how her future son came to fulfill his greatest wish after several attempts.

And it is that despite being a very young person, Evaluna comes from a large family, and her greatest desire was to become a mother, but some fertility problems prevented it.

It is worth mentioning that the star spoke like never before and assured that at one point the doctors did not have a good prognosis before her wishes to be a mother, so she came to think that this was not going to happen.

“Doctors told me a million times that I couldn’t have children and that it was going to be impossible because of my hormones and all these other things that were supposedly not right in my body.”

Did ‘Indigo’ Save Your Marriage?

And it is that thousands of fans through social networks, have assured that Camilo has always had the desire to be a father, so her predictions began to generate a certain tension between the interpreters of “For the first time.”

However, these rumors have not been confirmed by the couple, as Evaluna did share that “the wait” she had to endure to get pregnant was one of the most complicated parts of her process of being a mother.

“It’s really cool to be able to share this with people because a lot of people are struggling with it, not just infertility, but ‘the wait.’

However, her faith always kept her eyes on the goal, so she and Camilo have shared through social networks the process of the new stage that they are about to start.

