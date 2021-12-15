Updated on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – 08:12

They are the first results after announcing the changes in the dome

Inditex reaches the final stretch of the year accumulating record quarters. If the start of the year was still marked by the impact of the pandemic, in the third, which runs from August to October, it surpassed profits and sales (as it did in the second) and in these nine months the profit has already reached 2.5 billion euros, approaching pre-pandemic levels.

As for sales were 19,325 million, 37% more than in those first nine months of 2020 (when restrictions were still in place), as the company reported today to the CNMV. Stocks were down more than 2% at login.

The group comes out of the pothole that he suffered as a result of the Covid and that made him moderate, both in 2020 and at the start of this 2021, the rhythms and record figures to which he is usually accustomed. If the accumulated period of the year is taken into account, the impact is still appreciated, but if we look only at the quarter, the figures are already better than those of 2019: They are more than 7,000 million in sales, 6% more, and 1,228 million in profit, almost 5% more.

“These results are very satisfactory and once again demonstrate the solidity of our business model, the quality and commitment of our teams, and the potential of our integration strategy between the physical and digital world “, stated the president of Inditex, Pablo Isla, who will leave office in April, when he is succeeded by Marta Ortega, daughter of the founder of the group.

Online sales, in fact, grew 124% in the first nine months if compared to that of 2019, before the health crisis. The group aims for this channel to reach 25% of total sales by the end of the year. Now they are 21%, according to Isla pointed out in the conference with analysts that they usually hold after the presentation of results.

The group emphasizes that in this period, in addition, it has achieved “outstanding cash-generating capacity “, which reaches 9,569 million euros, its all-time high. As for the gross margin (what you earn for each garment you sell) it is at 59% of sales.

End of year

The start of the fourth quarter, From November to December 10, it has also been strong and sales have increased 33% compared to the same period in 2020 and 10% compared to the last normal year (2019).

These results, in the current context, “confirm the importance of continue and develop this model, that identifies and differentiates our company “, said scar Garca Maceiras, new CEO for two weeks.” Sustainability and digitization will continue to be the pillars of the group “, he pointed out in the conference with analysts.

They are, therefore, the first results after the announcement, which caused a bump in the shares in the markets. Isla, who had been at Inditex for 17 years and has not yet revealed what she will do in the future, continue until April, just after the presentation of the year’s accounts.

The group highlights that continues to advance in its strategic pillars, which are the transformation of the store network and the integration of the channels in them, something that is being done thanks to the Inditex Open Platform (IOP).

The integrated store It is what allows, among other things, that a customer places an order online, for example, and is prepared by pulling the stock of the nearest store.

In October the group had 6,657 stores, after the opening of 179 new ones in 39 markets.

