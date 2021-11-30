Updated Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – 10:10

Marta Ortega will replace Isla, who has led the group for the last 17 years, as of April 1

Investors have welcomed the change in Inditex’s top management with suspicion. The shares of the giant of the Spanish stock market fell almost 4% in the first bars of the session after knowing the rElevo de Pablo Isla by Marta Ortega in the presidency of the company.

Ortega will replace Isla, who has led the group for the past 17 years, starting April 1, while Oscar Garcia MaceirasUntil now, Secretary General and of the Board, he has been appointed CEO of the company.

The news was known shortly before the opening of the markets on Tuesday and the reaction was immediate in the form of decreases that have exceeded 5% in the first minutes, although they have moderated afterwards.

In this way, Inditex’s securities they are exchanged at 28.53 euros, which places the company’s capitalization at 88,918 million euros, the largest of the entire Ibex 35.

The change at the top of the textile empire created by Amancio Ortega has taken the markets by surprise. As reported by the company in a statement to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Inditex’s board of directors, at the initiative of its president Pablo Isla and its founder Amancio Ortega, and following a proposal from the Appointments Committee, has approved the appointment of Marta Ortega Pérez as president of the group, as proprietary director , in an appointment that will be effective as of April 1, 2022.

“I want to thank the council, and especially Amancio Ortega, the support and trust deposited in me for all these years. Now we believe that it is time to tackle this new stage, with Marta Ortega as president and Óscar García Maceiras as CEO, whose appointment was anticipated since joining the company due to his capacity and qualities. Making this transition a reality is the culmination of my commitment to Inditex and Amancio Ortega “, stated Isla, who has also thanked” each and every one of the people who are part of Inditex for their work and dedication. “

Jose Arnau Sierra, for his part, he remains as vice president of the board of directors.

With this change, the board of directors culminates the generational change process that began in 2011 with the replacement of Amancio Ortega as Inditex’s presidency. Isla has been the group’s executive president since 2019. He previously held the position of CEO since 2005, and president and CEO since 2011.

Drag the Ibex

Inditex’s decline is also the main drag on the Ibex 35 at the start of the day, although not the only one. The change in the Galician group adds more pressure to the uncertainty and volatility that stock markets around the world experience these days on account of omicron, the last detected variant of the coronavirus.

Both factors are pulling the Spanish selective down, leaving almost 1.4% to stand at around 8,300 points. Except for Fluidra (+ 0.44%), which narrowly saved the green, the rest of the index stocks started the day in red and with falls that reached over 3% in stocks such as Grifols or Amadeus.

The trend is similar in the rest of the European stock markets, which woke up with falls of over 1% in the case of Frankfurt, London and Paris.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 71 dollars, after falling 2%, while Texas stood at 68 dollars, after falling 2 %.

In the foreign exchange market, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1334 greenbacks, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 74 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.410%.

