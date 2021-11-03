11/03/2021 at 14:06 CET

Alba Suarez

Inditex now accounts for almost a third of all the turnover of the fashion business in Spain. According to data from the textile employer Acotex (National Association of Textile, Accessories and Leather Trade), the parent company of Zara has gained more than four points of market share in full pandemic up to concentrating 30.41% of the sector’s sales in 2020, compared to the 26.36% it controlled in 2019. In this way, Amancio Ortega’s company reaffirms its leadership and widens the gap with its competitors. It is followed, at a great distance, by Primark with a market share of 9%.

2020 was a rough year for fashion. Trade restrictions, with limited capacity and store closures to prevent coronavirus infections, made a dent in the income statement of textile companies, which only in part they were able to cushion the blow through internet sales. Inditex also suffered the impact of COVID. Its global turnover was reduced by 28% in 2020 to 20,402 million euros. The fall was more pronounced in the Spanish market, where the Arteixo giant reduced its sales by 32%, to 3,229 million euros. But it fared better than the sector as a whole and came out stronger against the competition.

Behind Inditex, with 30.41% market share, are Primark with 9%, Tendam (Cortefiel) with 5.2%, H&M with 5.15% and Mango with 3.6% according to Acotex data advanced yesterday by Modaes.es.

With its low cost proposal, Primark has been the textile giant that has best withstood the onslaught of the crisis covid in Spain and that does not have an online sales channel. The Irish group closed 2020 with a turnover of 955.4 million euros in its stores in Spain, 25.5% less than the previous year. This allowed it to go from a market share of 7.09% to 9%.

The Spanish Tendam (formerly called Grupo Cortefiel) had a turnover of 552 million euros last year in its stores in Cortefiel, Springfield, Pedro del Hierro, Women’secret, Fifty and Hoss Intropia. This level of sales allows it to be in third position in the Spanish fashion market, with 5.2% of the pie.

Almost the same portion has H&M (5.15%). The Swedish clothing chain sold merchandise worth 546.7 million euros in Spain in 2020, 30.21% less than the previous year. Despite this drop in sales, it gained market share in the country, going from 4.33% to 5.15%. For its part, Mango controls 5.2% of the Spanish market, with a turnover of 552 million euros. Most of the Catalan firm’s turnover comes from abroad (79%), and only the state market accounts for only 21%).

In the case of Inditex, the degree of internationalization is greater. Spain contributes just over 16% of the global sales of Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe. The Cortefiel group, on the other hand, bills 71% at home.

Highest profit margin

Inditex maintains the best gross profit margin among the global giants of large textile retailers, 55.8% in 2020. With this data, the group led by Pablo Isla places its profitability above competitors such as PVH (Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein …), which marks 53% the difference between the price sales and cost of production. They are followed by the American VF Corporation (Timberland, North Face …) with a gross profit of 52.7% and the Swedish H&M with 50%. Fast Retailing (Uniqlo’s parent company, the Japanese Zara) places its margin at 48.6%, L. Brands (Victoria’s Secret) at 39.4% and GAP at 34.1%. Gross margin has suffered a general cut in recent years in the fashion market. Inditex has reduced it 1.2 points in five years, but it continues to be the leader.