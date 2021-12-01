12/01/2021 at 2:18 PM CET

Eduardo López Alonso

The stock market setback Inditex of this Tuesday, after announcing the access to the presidency of the company next year of Marta Ortega, daughter of the founder of the company, was minimized in the bag this Wednesday, a day later. The generated uncertainties This Wednesday seemed to fade like hot sugar and the arguments presented by the company for that transition seemed to be more convincing than the day before. It is true that the president does not seem to have more handles than those provided by her cradle, calibrated experience and her own interests as a large shareholder, but the management of the multinational has managed to dress a solvent management team around her, clothe the figure of a Sunday presidency (on behalf of the shareholders) with accredited professionals. As a result, Inditex shares rose 4% at noon and investors who sold to buy returned to the ‘parquet’. This transition is not the result of failed projects or power disputes beyond logic, so neither the roadmap nor the fundamentals of the business will suffer, according to most analysts.

The analyst consensus is positive with Inditex. That oracle of experts or market pythons gives more or less the same predictions as weeks ago. Of the 35 analysis firms that give an opinion on Inditex shares, 40% recommend buying while 45.7% consider that it is time to keep the portfolio and only 14% advise selling. It should help to justify market positions the fact that Pablo Isla, the outgoing future president, it has around 53 million euros in Inditex shares. Despite the fact that Inditex officially did not want to give details of the disengagement agreement, it is assumed that Isla will continue to be faithful to the giant from the sidelines or even outside the bullring. That he will not go to the competition to advise with someone else’s knowledge.

The target price of the share, for which the tahurs of the stock market bet, is 32.72 euros. In this way, there would be a potential revaluation of the order of 14% with respect to current values. But as long as the surrounding circumstances do not change. If massive closures of businesses in the world are decreed, all those forecasts would come to nothing. Also if store capacity is limited. For this reason, Inditex and the rest of the listed securities of the commercial sector oscillate to the pandemic.

Assessing or criticizing the management of Marta Ortega and her right-hand man Óscar García will depend on the achievement of the objective repeated in Tuesday’s announcement, promise of stability and solidity. Making an Inditex brand a high-profile fashion firm is also an attraction for value, although this path is also competed by brands such as Mango or Desigual, to give two examples of close competitors. The bag rewards leadership and dreams, exciting roadmaps for companies that adapt to changes quickly and in a timely manner. The stock market hit, which was undoubted news, has been offset by the interest of the majority.