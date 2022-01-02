01/02/2022 at 4:32 PM CET

“Today, January 2, 1997, I want to publicly announce my retirement from cycling. I knew it was a moment that had to come and it has come.” With these phrases, Miguel IndurainOn a cold morning in Pamplona, ​​he announced twenty-five years ago that he was getting off his bicycle.

After the toast to the new year, and surely with the possibility of continuing to expand its extensive record, Indurain chose for his retirement on January 2, the same day as another myth, Splendor Coppi, had died in 1960.

The Navarrese cyclist, at that time 32 years old, chose for his farewell a room in a hotel in Pamplona with capacity for eighty people, a capacity that was left small due to the expectation generated by each step he took.

Indurain He arrived at the hotel escorted by the police and, in a sober tone, read a statement that he had written with his wife, Marisa, to end his cycling career after twelve years full of successes with a low-profile farewell, totally opposite to the feats that he starred in on the bicycle and that had made him the best Spanish cyclist of all time.

The decision to leave him came after he became Olympic time trial champion in Atlanta (United States) in 1996, but with the troubles of eleventh place in the Tour de France and, above all, the retirement in the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France. Spain, a race that never won.

In that Tour of Spain, on the way to the Lakes of Covadonga, Indurain left sick. Also tired from the wear and tear of the season and because the promise of the general manager of Banesto, Joseph Miguel Echávarri, to free him from that career was not fulfilled. The imposition of the directors of the bank prevailed, frustrated by not seeing the Navarrese raise his arms that year for the sixth time on the Champs Elysees.

That was perhaps the last straw that began to crack on October 15, 1995, when Indurain could not beat the record for the hour held by the Swiss in the Colombian city of Bogotá Tony Rominger. That frustrated attempt made a dent in the relationship between the Navarrese and Banesto and whose consequences would come to light on several occasions the following year.

THE CLUB OF FIVE

The legend of Miguel Indurain It will always be linked to the Tour de France for its five consecutive victories between 1991 and 1995, a feat that equaled the French Jacques Anquetil Y Bernard Hinault and the belgian Eddy Merckx, although none of them won all five in a row.

The domain of Indurain on the Tour he was forceful in that five-year period between 1991 and 1995. The power shown in the time trial and being with the best in the mountains, although always at their own pace, sometimes unbearable, were the keys to his leadership in the gala round.

He did not find that romance with the Tour in any other race. He won the Giro d’Italia twice (1992 and 1993) and climbed to the third drawer of the podium in his last participation (1994). In the Vuelta a España, of the eight times he participated, he only came out on the podium photo in 1991 with a second place.

The record of Indurain It also has two victories in Paris-Nice, three Voltas a Catalunya, two Criterium del Dauphiné, a San Sebastián Classic, a Spanish Road Championship, a World Time Trial and a World Road runner-up.

A unique record for a unique cyclist. There will always be the doubt as to whether what happened in the 1996 Tour was a sign that his career was going downhill and the withdrawal was a success or if, on the contrary, it was just a warning for wear and tear that would make him uncover his best cycling version again. to win again. In any case, Indurain He decided to say goodbye with that half smile with which he always attended to his followers, spending a cold morning on January 2, 1997 from cyclist to myth.