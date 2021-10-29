The United States Air Force (USAF) is investigating a procedure that would offer them to obtain fuel for their planes based on water, coal and carbon dioxide.

One of the objectives of any army is to achieve greater effectiveness while obtaining fewer risks. In the United States it is following this logic and it seems that have launched into the research of a type of fuel that could be revolutionary.

Collaborating with the Twelve company, they could develop a carbon neutral jet fuel called E-Jet. This type of fuel would be viable anywhere on Earth using only carbon dioxide from air and water.

This procedure is known as industrial photosynthesis. and uses electrolysis on a polymer with a metallic catalyst installed. This construction allows the decomposition of carbon dioxide and water from its components. These ions would then be converted to oxygen, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide.

Later, the Fischer-Tropsch process, which is a series of reactions developed in Germany in the 1920s. This procedure converts the result of the previous operation into a chain of hydrocarbons such as polyethylene, ethanol, ethylene, methane, polypropylene.

Currently this process could be used to get E-Jet and the pilot testing phase should be completed in December. Later the results will be evaluated and if it is a practical technology, the USAF would use it as synthetic fuel, collecting the necessary material anywhere.

The biggest problem arises when it comes to making the process completely renewable. For now they would use this E-Jet at 50% with traditional fuel.

A technology to prevent attacks

This technology not only has an ecological or industrial objective, but is also part of the defense strategy. Any country with military aircraft needs a strong supply line.

Storing fuel in safe places is not easy. Reportedly 30% of the US casualties in Afghanistan were against fuel and water convoys.

When developing the E-Jet, the fuel sources would be somewhat more independent. This would prevent attacks and could create smaller teams when deploying a provisioning operation.

If all this came to fruition, the next thing would be to bring this fuel to the civil world. Although that will surely be several years away.