12/22/2021

On at 10:08 CET

EP

Industrial prices rose 1.8% last November compared to the previous month and soared 33.1% year-on-year, more than one point above that of October and record growth in 45 years, as reported this Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

With the inter-annual rebound in November, the highest since the start of the series, in January 1976, industrial prices chain eleven consecutive months of year-on-year increases.

Among the sectors that drove the rise in industrial prices in November highlights the Energy, which raised its annual variation eight tenths, to 88.3%, its highest rate since the beginning of the series, due to the rises in the prices of gas production; pipeline distribution of gaseous fuels, which fell in November 2020, and of oil refining, higher this month than the previous year.

Intermediate goods, meanwhile, increased their interannual rate by a point and a half, to 20.5%, the highest since January 1976, due to the higher cost of manufacturing basic chemical products, while non-durable consumer goods registered a variation of 4.5%, five tenths higher than that of October, caused by the rise in the prices of meat processing and preservation and meat product production, which fell in the same month of the previous year.

According to the INE, excluding energy, industrial prices in November showed a year-on-year increase of 10.6%, almost one point more than in October and more than 22 points below the general rate. It is also the highest rate since November 1984.

Prices soar 1.8% in the month

In monthly rate (November to October), industrial prices rose 1.8%. With the increase in November, there are nine months of consecutive monthly rallies.

The advance in November is mainly due to the increase in energy prices of 2.8%, as well as increases in the prices of intermediate goods by 2% and non-durable consumer goods by 0, 7%.

They go up in thirteen communities

The annual rate of the industrial price index increased in November in thirteen autonomous communities and decreased in the remaining four.

The The greatest increases occurred in the Region of Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, Cantabria and Catalonia, with increases of 2.9, 2.3, 2.1 and 2.1 points, respectively.

On the other hand, the greatest decreases were registered in the Canary Islands, Principado de Asturias and Illes Balears, with decreases of 6.9, 6.4 and 5.4 points, respectively.