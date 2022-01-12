01/12/2022 at 11:14 CET

Industrial production of the eurozone registered last month of November an increase of 2.3% compared to the previous month, when it had fallen by 1.3%, thus putting end to three consecutive months of falls, according to data published by the Community Statistical Office, Eurostat.

Compared to the same month in 2020, industrial production in the euro zone fell by 1.5%.

In the European Union (EU) as a whole, industrial production increased in November by 2.5% compared to the previous month, when it had fallen by 0.8%. Compared to November 2020, the industrial production of the Twenty-seven It kept stable.

In monthly terms, in the euro zone the production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 3.2% and that of capital goods did so by 1.5%, while energy production grew by 1.2%, that of intermediate goods by 0.9%, and the production of durable consumer goods decreased by 0.2 %.

In the EU, the production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 3% per month, that of capital goods by 2.3%, that of intermediate goods by 1.4%, while that of energy increased by 0.9% and the production of durable consumer goods 0.1%.

Among the EU countries for which data were available, the largest monthly increases were recorded in Ireland (+ 37.3%), Poland (+ 5.9%) and the Czech Republic (+ 4.8%), while the largest decreases were observed in Belgium (-4.4%), Malta (-3.7 %) and Luxembourg (-2.3%).

Compared to November 2020, in the euro area the production of capital goods decreased by 9.8%, while that of intermediate goods rose 1.9%, that of energy 3.7%, the production of durable consumer goods 4.4% and that of non-durable consumer goods 6.1%.

In the EU, the production of capital goods fell by 8.2% per annum, while intermediate goods rose by 2.8%, consumer durables by 4.9%, energy by 6.7% and non-durable consumer goods 7.3%.

The largest annual declines in industrial production among the 27 were recorded in Ireland (-30.4%), Malta (-7.8%), Germany and Luxembourg (both -2.5%). In turn, the largest increases were observed in Lithuania (+ 17%), Poland (+ 15.3%) and Bulgaria (+ 13.3%).

In the case of Spain, industrial production rose by 1.8% monthly in November, after falling by 0.3% the previous month, while compared to the same month in 2020 it increased by 4.7%.