Tuesday, 23 November 2021

The evolution of the industrial sector and concerns about the new waves of covid-19 anticipate weaker growth in the last quarter

The shortage factories in Europe and delays in receiving supplies have reduced the industrial production growth this month to the lowest level since it was recorded as of March 2020, when the continent remained confined by the pandemic.

This is the second weakest production growth in the last seventeen months, according to the PMI index published this Tuesday by the consulting firm IHS Markit, and serves to predict “a weakening of economic growth in the last quarter of 2021“in the Eurozone.

The sector of automobile was the main responsible for the slowdown in production, due to the lack of microchips and other components and raw materials necessary for their manufacture.

“The weak growth in industrial production this month was again widely attributed to supply problems. Supplier delivery times continued to lengthen at one of the strongest rates observed in more than two decades of the study’s history, attenuating only modestly compared to October, amid persistent supply difficulties and transportation problems, “he explains. the signature.

The companies tried reinforce your inventories, as happened last month when they stockpiled materials despite the fact that prices had registered the largest increase in three decades. “In November a record accumulation of stocks in the production units for the second consecutive month, due to the fact that the companies increased their purchases of the inputs available in the market “, they point out.

Record rising costs … and prices

The templates also grew, just like the pending orders, and the prices they continued to rise due to lack of supplies and higher costs of transport, energy and labor costs.

“In November there was a record increase in input costs supported by companies for the second consecutive month, observing unprecedented inflation rates both in the manufacturing sector and in the service sector, “they warn, which has led companies to transfer inflation to prices.

The expectations Looking ahead to the next few months, they have also worsened and are at a low since January, due to problems in the supply chain and concerns about the impact of new waves of covid-19, that could lead to new restrictions.

“Not surprisingly, given the combination of supply delays, sharp cost increases, and renewed concern about COVID-19, which optimism has collapsed to its lowest since January this year, increasing short-term downside risks for the euro zone economy, “they underline.

